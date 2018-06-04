Market Research Reports: NxtGenReports has announced the addition of “Global LiDAR Market Size Study, by Component (Laser Scanners, Navigation & Positioning Systems), by Product (Aerial LiDAR, Ground-Based LiDAR, UAV LiDAR, Solid State LiDAR), by Application (Corridor Mapping, Engineering, Environment, Meteorology, ADAS and Driverless Cars), by Service, and Regional Forecasts, 2017-2025 (USD Billion/Million)” research report to their website https://www.nxtgenreports.com

Pune, India, June 1, 2018:Global LiDAR Market industry valued approximately USD 490 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.70% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The rising usage of drones for various purposes and upliftment from government sector in automation and adoption of LiDAR for different governmental activities like flood relief and management are driving this industry’s growth. Also, the capability of drones in automation and delivery sectors are making the key manufacturers expend in drone research.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Component:

Laser Scanners

Navigation

Positioning System

Product:

Aerial LiDAR

Ground-based LiDAR

UAV LiDAR

Solid State LiDAR

Application:

Corridor Mapping

Engineering

Environment

Metereology

ADAS

Driverless Cars

Service:

Aerial Surveying

Asset Management

GIS Service

Ground-Based Surveying

Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

‘

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Velodyne LiDAR, SICK AG, Quanergy, 3D Laser Mapping, Quantum Spatial, Phoenix Aerial Systems, Hokuyo Automatic Co Ltd., and Airborne Imaging Inc. New product launches focus on continuous technology innovations, acquisitions, and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by product differentiation.

Target Audience of the LiDAR Market Study

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Please note that owing to the criticality of the LiDAR Market and rapidly changing market attributes, we are in the middle of updating the report. The final report may require 2 to 3 working days post-confirmation in order to cater to the most recent updates.

