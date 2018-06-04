Carbonated Beverages Market  to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2024

Global Carbonated Beverages Market: Overview

In the recent times, the global carbonated beverages market has undergone a number of changes and the scenario is projected to remain same over the next few years. The increasing base of the young population, specifically in developing economies, together with the rise in the purchasing power of consumers is anticipated to boost this market significantly in the years to come. Apart from this, the growing demand for processed food and beverages in BRICS countries is also expected to benefit this market in the near future.

The prime objective of this research study is to provide a clear picture and a better understanding of the worldwide market for carbonated beverages on the basis of its historical and present performance. The key driving forces, obstructions, prominent trends, opportunities, challenges, and future prospects of this market have also been studied thoroughly in this market report.

Global Carbonated Beverages Market: Trends and Opportunities

The growing concerns over consumer health are the main factor that influences the business strategies of the leading manufacturers of carbonated beverages across the world. Of late, these manufacturers are focusing towards offering low-calorie, low-sugar, or diet varieties of beverages. Along with this, they are also concentrating on the revamping of their product lines in order to include natural additive-based products in their portfolios.

Currently, orange, lemon, and cola are the most preferred flavors among consumers. However, recent trends indicate a shift in their preferences toward novel and innovative flavors. This, as a result, has led to the advent of new product lines based on tropical fruits, superfruits, and fusion of flavors to increase the novelty value of the beverages.

Global Carbonated Beverages Market: Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the global carbonated beverages market is classified into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World, including Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Europe and North America have been holding the top positions among all, thanks to the rising demand for processed food and beverages in these markets. However, on account of maturation, the opportunity of these regional markets to grow further has been seized.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to witness a dramatic rise in its market valuation over the period of the forecast. The presence of less stringent rules and regulations and the rise in the disposable income of consumers in emerging nations, such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan, is projected to benefit the Asia Pacific market for carbonated beverages in the long run.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report

The global market for carbonated beverages is highly fragmented in nature, thanks to the presence of a large pool of companies. At the forefront of this market are PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Dr Pepper Snapple, and Cott. Sinar Sosro, Parle Agro, Asia Brewery, Asahi Soft Drinks, Ito En, Britvic Soft Drinks, Kirin Beverage, Bickford’s Australia, Lotte Chilsung Beverage, Frucor Beverages, F&N Foods, Suntory Beverage & Food, Tru Blu Beverages, and National Beverage are some of the other prominent carbonated beverages manufacturers across the world.