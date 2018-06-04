Buy now and Repay Later without any Interest from E-commerce website Luvo Store

(June 04, 2018) – Ring lights are a multifaceted device having immense scope of usage in the realm of shooting and other activities which include the use of camera. They are a common feature in photo studios and have been embraced extensively in the glamorous world. Ring lights have likewise proven to show wide usage from making portraits to producing high profile music videos. These devices assist a great deal to provide uniform light which projects an even lighting from the middle viewing of the camera which helps in terminating undesirable shadows, and thus, bringing about some flawlessness to the cameraman’s shoot. Using ring lights to take photos has host of advantages, like, they provide the piece of photography a subtle touch, produce brilliant catch light which helps to highlight specific details of a photo, and are ideal for photography of tiny elements. Australia based e-commerce portal Luvo Store is offering professional ring lights for not only photographers to take stunning images, but also for salon owners to improve the overall look of their salon, as well as for makeup artists wanting to demonstrate their finest makeup work. Luvo Store also provides ring light stand and ring light table stand which makes them a one stop online destination for all professional ring light needs.

Besides professional ring lights, Luvo Store also offers selfie ring lights, selfie stick case, sunglasses, beauty accessories like beauty box, makeup station, etc. and Hollywood makeup mirrors. They are soon going to upgrade their Hollywood makeup mirrors collection to suit the different needs of Australian makeup artists for which they have been working hard from the last year. These makeup mirrors of varying price range are made of only superior quality materials with most of them being completely made of steel and are deemed to be the finest and the most advanced mirrors in the market having some great features. In order to complement this collection, Luvo Store is also introducing some new products this year, which includes LUVO makeup bags, brush sets, professional makeup chairs, and much more.

Luvo Store has teamed up with AfterPay and ZipPay to enable customers buy products from them now and pay later in easy installments without any interest. Using the ZipPay payment option, customers can repay the money -over time in weekly, fortnightly, or monthly installments while with AfterPay, they can pay back in four equal installments fortnightly. The official website https://www.luvostore.com.au contains the list of all their products along with relevant information on their flexible payment options.

About Luvo Store

Luvo Store is an Australia based online store offering an assortment of products, like professional ring lights, phone accessories, Hollywood makeup mirrors, and more. The store has teamed up with ZipPay and AfterPay to provide customers the option to buy now and pay later in easy installments without any interest.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Herschel A. Bowen

Phone: 269-968-2600

Email: HerschelABowen@armyspy.com

Battle Creek, MI

###