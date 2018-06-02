WidsMob Montage Turns Everything into Mosaic and Montage Photographs

Hongkong, China – WidsMob Technology Ltd. (WidsMob) today has a big process to design mosaic and montage photographs for both JPEG and PNG files. In the update, WidsMob Montage adds 15 language versions, including French, German, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Arabic, Danish, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Swedish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish and more.

Design wall poster or banner from tiles with ease, WidsMob Montage should be the right choice. The montage maker turns everything into mosaic photographs with both JPEG and PNG into mosaic. It supports photo mosaic, tile mosaic, shape mosaic and other photo mosaic types. What is more, the program also designs photomontage in shape according to any template.

How about the output of the photo mosaics? The program can combine more than 2,00 mosaic tiles in a breathtaking result, up to 16,000 pixels wide with unlimited pixels height for montage photos, the mosaic photo or photo collage can be used for mural, banner, desktop or even wallpaper.

The program applies minimal colorization to closely match the original image and proper placement of tile images to present the optimal result. The montage maker also removes the color match to get a shape montage with any color. Just download the demo version to enjoy the program.

Highlight features in the latest update:

* Make mosaic and montage photographs from small tiles in high quality.

* Apply photos, frame, preset, and color match for mosaic photo.

Supported file format for panorama:

* WidsMob Montage supports both JPEG and PNG files.