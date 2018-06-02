Sagarmala: Cochin port’s present scenario

Cochin Port is one of the 12 major ports in India and is located on the south-west coast ofIndia, in the state of Kerala at 9°58‘N and 76°14‘E. The Port of Cochin is always like as Natural Harbor. Port location is calmer and placid channels for ships throughout theyear as compare other ports, even in the Monsoon season also.

Cochin is also connected with other states via national highways which are NH 17 (Cochin to Pan vel), NH 47 (Salem to Kanyakumari), NH 49 (Cochin to Madurai/ Dhanushkodi), and NH 47A (National highway link connecting Willingdon Island and NH 47 at Kudanoor). Port facilities located on Willingdon Island are served by a 8 km long section of broad gauge which branches off at Ernakulum from the main line to Shoranur– Trivandrum. Cochin is accessible through a series of interconnecting waterways, canals and lagoons which allow movement of barges and crafts between Alleppey and Quilon in the south and Porur in the north. The main linkages are provided by the West Coast Canal, the Udyogamandal Canal and the Champakkara Canal.

Climate of Port region is predominant by the monsoons. South-west monsoon is occurring in the months of June-September, followed by the north-east monsoon during the months of October-December. The months of January-February known as winter period, while March to May isusually the hot weather period.The speed and direction of Wind is determined by the season and daily temperatured ifferences between land and sea. The climate governed wind direction during the monsoon period (June to September) is west to south-west and the effect of land breeze is not dominant.