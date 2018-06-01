Recent Analysis on Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Research Report 2023

Peptide Therapeutics Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Peptide Therapeutics Market by rug class(luteinizing hormone (LH)-releasing hormone (LHRH), somatostatins, glucagon and analogs, insulins, vasopressin), route of administration(oral, parental) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Peptide Therapeutics Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Peptide Therapeutics Market are Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Bachem Holding AG, and Amgen Inc. CAGR between 9.0% to 9.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The Increasing Incidence of Metabolic Disorders across the Globe will also Expected Creating Numerous Growth Opportunities in the Forthcoming Years

Global peptide therapeutics market has experienced progressive growth over the past few years. Growth in global market is highly credible to rising prevalence of metabolic disorder coupled with increasing pool of cancer patient. Moreover, recent technological advancements have reduced production cost of peptide drugs thereby fuelling growth remarkably in global market. Rising research activities and development pipeline of peptide drugs anticipated to provide numerous growth opportunities over the forecast period. Although, driven by aforementioned factors, growth in this market is hampered by complexity of peptide therapies may limit manufacturing of peptide drugs.Furthermore, consistently increasing cancer population across the globe with technological advancements likely uncovers growth opportunities throughout the forecasted period. Additionally, increasing incidence of metabolic disorders across the globe will also expected creating numerous growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global peptide therapeutics market by drug class, by route of administration, by technology and by region. Based on drug class segment includes luteinizing hormone (LH)-releasing hormone (LHRH), somatostatins, glucagon and analogs, insulins, vasopressin, calcitonins and other. Based on route of administration the segment is divided into oral, parental and others. Technology segment includes liquid phase, solid phase and hybrid phase.

North America is the Largest Market for Peptide Therapeutics Market Accounted for Market Shares of More Than 40% in 2015

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.Globally North America is the largest market for peptide therapeutics market accounted for market shares of more than 40% in 2015. The region anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecasted period driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure in this region. Moreover, Presence of established players in this region contributed significantly in the regional growth. Following North America, Europe stands second in the global market including major markets such as Germany, Spain, Netherland and UK. Emergence of pharmaceutical and biotech companies, massive investment in healthcare startups and rising initiatives from government authorities to develop cost effective and safe drugs are some of the important market drivers in this region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific anticipated emerging as most lucrative region by growing at highest CAGR in the years to come. This is due sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in this region as well as growing cancer population along with increasing incidences of metabolic disorders.

Major Key Players in this Report

The companies covered in the report include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Bachem Holding AG, and Amgen Inc.

