Portable X-ray Devices Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges by 2023

Portable X-Ray Devices Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Portable X-Ray Devices Market by type of device (mobile X-Ray devices and handheld X-Ray devices), type of technology (computed radiography, digital radiography and analog X-Ray devices) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Portable X-Ray Devices Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Portable X-Ray Devices Market are GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Varian Medical Systems Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Aribex Inc., MinXray and Others. According to report the global portable X-Ray devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Increasing Medical Tourism in Developing Countries and Increasing Efficiency Further Expected to Drive the Portable X-Ray Devices Market Growth

Rapid technological advancements, companies focus to meet unmet medical needs of patients, increasing support of government and private organizations to innovate technologies, and availability of large number of players in the market has led to the continuous improvement of advanced technologies and introduction of portable medical devices market with increase in image quality. The X-Ray device technology has moved from analog imaging to digital imaging, and there is a continuous improvement in image quality, dose reduction techniques, and efficiencies in workflow. Growing demand for home healthcare devices, and minimally invasive diagnostic devices are the main reasons for the adoption and development of portable X-Ray devices. The demand for portable and mobile X-ray device, like other diagnostic imaging devices, has increased tremendously in the last few years and will continue to show an upper trend due to its convenience in use. Technology advancements also resulted in development of wireless X-ray detectors and portable devices. The cost can be reduced by minimizing the storage cost related to X-ray films. Increasing medical tourism in developing countries and increasing efficiency further expected to drive the portable X-ray devices market growth.

Segment Covered

The report on global portable X-Ray devices market covers segments such as, type of device and type of technology. On the basis of type of device the global portable X-Ray devices market is categorized into mobile X-Ray devices and handheld X-Ray devices. On the basis of type of technology the global portable X-Ray devices market is categorized into computed radiography X-Ray devices, digital radiography X-Ray devices and analog X-Ray devices.

North America to Witness the Highest Growth during the Forecast Period

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Portable X-ray Devices Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Portable X-ray Devices Market

4. Global Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Device

4.1. Mobile X-Ray Devices

4.2. Handheld X-Ray Devices

5. Global Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Technology

5.1. Computed Radiography X-Ray Devices

5.2. Digital Radiography X-Ray Devices

5.3. Analog X-Ray Devices

6. Global Portable X-ray Devices Market by Region 2017-2023

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Device

6.1.2. North America Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Technology

6.1.3. North America Portable X-ray Devices Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Device

6.2.2. Europe Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Technology

6.2.3. Europe Portable X-ray Devices Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Device

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Technology

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Portable X-ray Devices Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Device

6.4.2. RoW Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Technology

6.4.3. RoW Portable X-ray Devices Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. GE Healthcare

7.2. Philips Healthcare

7.3. Siemens Healthcare

7.4. Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

7.5. Varian Medical Systems Inc.

7.6. Shimadzu Corporation

7.7. Aribex Inc.

7.8. MinXray

7.9. Others

