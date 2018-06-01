Pop Top Bottles Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

Pop Top Bottles Market – Introduction:

Pop top bottles are used for packaging of various contents such as recreational marijuana because of their light weight, easy to use, and effective barrier properties. For the packaging of marijuana, pop top bottles are considered as one of the best packaging solutions because it is child proof, airtight and smell proof.

Pop top bottle protects contamination of content and helps in maintaining the quality of the product for the longer duration. Increasing use of marijuana for medical purpose creates demand for the pop top bottles. Pop top bottles are used for the preservation of cannabis products and medicinal products. Pop top bottles have to push down caps which resist children to open easily. The demand for pop top bottles is rising with the increase in cannabis production which are required to be packed with safety.

Pop Top Bottles Market – Dynamics:

The market for pop top bottles is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period 2017-2027. Marijuana packaging is highly dependent on government laws and regulations in respective regional markets. The legalization of recreational marijuana in specific countries of North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to sustain the packaging market for recreational marijuana. Current and upcoming socio-political movements towards legalization of recreational marijuana is expected to create future opportunities for pop top bottles and other packaging solutions for cannabis or recreational marijuana.

Packaging solution for recreational marijuana such as pop top bottles requires strict regulation procedures with respect to material and design capabilities. Recreational marijuana packaging solution requires pop top bottles to maintain restricted labelling and less attractive packaging design.

High rate of legalization or recreational marijuana or cannabis consumption in several countries of Latin America is driving the market for pop top bottles in the Latin American region. Global as well as local manufacturers present in the Latin America pop top bottles market are expected to innovate in terms of design and material capabilities to serve the strong demand for pop top bottles and other packaging solutions for recreational marijuana. The trend of the legalization of recreational marijuana for recreational as well as healthcare purpose in emerging as well as developed regional markets is anticipated to create market opportunities for pop top bottles manufacturers.

Pop Top Bottles Market – Segmentation:

The global market for pop top bottles is segmented on the basis of material type, by capacity, and by colour type.

On the basis of the material type, the global market for pop top bottles is segmented as follows:

Polypropylene (PP)

HDPE

Other Plastics

On the basis of the capacity, the global market for pop top bottles is segmented as follows:

Up to 13 dram

13 to 19 dram

19 to 30 dram

30 to 60 dram

Above 60 dram

On the basis of the colour type, the global market for pop top bottles is segmented as follows:

Transparent

Opaque

Pop Top Bottles Market – Regional Outlook:

On the basis of geography, global pop top bottles market is divided into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Among these regions, Latin America is the leading market for pop top bottles, whereas North America, Eastern Europe, and Western Europe are expected to witness vigorous growth. The APEJ, pop top bottles market is anticipated to witness stable growth during the forecast period, due to growing use of marijuana in the treatment of various mental illness.

Pop Top Bottles Market – Major Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global pop top bottles market include Green Rush Packaging, Andler Packaging Group, RXSS Manufacturing, Inc., LA Container Inc., Shenzhen W.B.G Industrial Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Dewei Plastic Factory, Suncity Plastic Packaging Industrial Co., Ltd, and Yiwu Shine Packaging Co. Limited etc.