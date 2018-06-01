Office Line Set to Attend EduTECH Australia 2018

EduTECH and EduBuild 2018 is set to be the largest educational festival of the year.

[CANNING VALE, 1/6/2018] – Australian specialist furniture supplier Office Line is set to attend EduTECH2018 this coming June. EduTECH and EduBuild 2018 will take place on June 7-8 at the International Convention Centre in Sydney.

As part of the event, Office Line will be exhibiting its line of ergonomic educational furniture, including school chairs, desks, and tray storage.

EduTECH and EduBuild 2018: Education Specialists Under One Roof

EduTECH and EduBuild 2018 is set to be the largest educational conference in the Asia Pacific region. The event will feature numerous exhibitions, talks, and collaborative spaces for public exchange.

EduTECH is the premier educational event in the Southern Hemisphere, routinely attracting over 10,000 educators and education specialists across the Asia Pacific region. It will feature exhibits from leading manufacturers and suppliers of educational products. The event will cover all aspects of education, from kindergarten to primary, secondary, and tertiary. There will also be a series of congresses, master classes, an expo, and a gala dinner.

EduBuild is the APAC region’s leading trade show for educational facilities and spaces, featuring a host of designers, construction specialists, and educational suppliers. The event will focus on building holistic educational spaces and maximising architecture and design to enhance classroom learning. There will be three senior-level congresses, and an exhibition open to the public.

A Festival for Education

EduTECH and EduBuild 2018 will feature a variety of talks, master classes, and congresses for various educational and building sectors. The congresses consist of:

• K-12 Ed Leaders Congress

• K-12 Schools ICT Management Congress

• School Business Management Congress

• Future Library Congress

• Higher Ed Leaders Congress

• Tertiary Education IT Leaders Congress

•Nationals VET Leaders Congress

•EduBUILD

•EduPROCURE

•EduFM

•AITD National Conference

•FREE EXPO Main Stage

The master classes will include talks on learning spaces, using digital educational technology, school marketing and branding techniques, and integrating collaborative inquiry.

About Office Line

Office Line supplies high-quality ergonomic furniture, design and fit-out services for educational and office purposes. Their products are noted for their sustainability, durability, and quality. Their head office is based in Perth, however they service the entire East Coast of Australia.

For more information, visit https://officeline.com.au today.