Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market by technology (suction-assisted, ultrasound assisted, power-assisted, twin-cannula assisted, laser assisted, water assisted, tumescent liposuction) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market are Alma Lasers, Cynosure, Erchonia, Genesis BioSystems, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Wells Johnson Company, Invasix Aesthetic Solutions, Syneron Medical, Aesthetic Group and Human Med. According to report the global liposuction surgical procedures market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Get free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/136

The liposuction surgical procedure can be both invasive and non-invasive. The invasive method involves the use of a small, hollow tube called a cannula that removes the excess fat present in the body. The non-invasive method uses devices that are applied to the skin over the treatment areas. The invasive liposuction procedures employ laser assisted, twin-cannula assisted, and ultrasound assisted techniques. The non-invasive treatments include radio frequency, laser energy, ultrasound, and cold-based techniques.

Laser-Assisted Liposuction segment is expected to dominate the Liposuction Device application market on account of benefits through procedure by attaining tighter and smoother skin

Some of the key factors attributing for an attractive growth of this market include increasing number of individuals who desire to be in proper shape by reducing excess fat from various parts of the body. In addition, technological advancements in liposuction surgery, availability of cost effective surgical procedures in emerging markets, growing awareness about medical tourism among the population, and increasing number of obese patients across the globe are further propelling the adoption of liposuction surgical procedures in the coming years. However, the risks associated with these surgical procedures like bruising, anesthesia risks, swelling, thermal burn, fluid accumulation, damage to deeper structures, need for revision surgery and irregular pigmentation are expected to hamper the growth of this market.

Segment Covered

The report on global liposuction surgical procedures market cover technology segment. On the basis of technology the global liposuction surgical procedures market is categorized into suction-assisted liposuction, ultrasound assisted liposuction, power-assisted liposuction, twin-cannula assisted liposuction, laser assisted liposuction, water assisted liposuction, tumescent liposuction and others.

North America is expected to dominate the market in 2017

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Research Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global liposuction surgical procedures market such as, Alma Lasers, Cynosure, Erchonia, Genesis BioSystems, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Wells Johnson Company, Invasix Aesthetic Solutions, Syneron Medical, Aesthetic Group and Human Med.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market

4. Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market by Technology

4.1. Suction-Assisted Liposuction

4.2. Ultrasound Assisted Liposuction

4.3. Power-Assisted Liposuction

4.4. Twin-Cannula Assisted Liposuction

4.5. Laser Assisted Liposuction

4.6. Water Assisted Liposuction

4.7. Tumescent Liposuction

4.8. Others

5. Global Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market by Region 2017-2023

5.1. North America

5.1.1. North America Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market by Technology

5.1.2. North America Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market by Country

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Europe Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market by Technology

5.2.2. Europe Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market by Country

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Asia-Pacific Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market by Technology

5.3.2. Asia-Pacific Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market by Country

5.4. RoW

5.4.1. RoW Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market by Technology

5.4.2. RoW Liposuction Surgical Procedures Market by Sub-region

6. Company Covered

6.1. Alma Lasers

6.2. Cynosure

6.3. Erchonia

6.4. Genesis Biosystems

6.5. Valeant Pharmaceuticals

6.6. Wells Johnson Company

6.7. Invasix Aesthetic Solutions

6.8. Syneron Medical

6.9. Aesthetic Group

6.10. Human Med

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/global_liposuction_surgical_procedures_market