Data Center Infrastructure Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2017 – 2023

Market Highlights:

The growing requirement of data centers by the companies has boosted the growth of data center infrastructure in the market. The data center infrastructure are required to enhance the agility and provide services that drive maximum value, revenue growth, improve process efficiency and others. The companies are providing service of data center infrastructure which is cost effective and provide efficient solution to the organizations. For instance, Hewlett Packard Enterprise is leading in providing server, Cisco is offering strong networking, Dell EMC is leading storage and others.

Data center infrastructures have increased considerably in the past few years, due to the various breakthroughs that have been achieved in this domain. Market Research Future which concentrates on market reports linked to the Information and Communications Technology sector amongst others recently made available a report on this sector. The data center infrastructure market is projected to develop at a 42 per cent of CAGR between 2017 and 2023 while achieving revenues worth USD 49 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The growth in the data volumes generated around the world and the number of businesses accessing this data, the requirement for data centers has gone up. Development of cloud infrastructure is also one of the factors that is providing significant boost to the development of the sector in the forecast period. Reduction in installation and deployment times will further motivate the growth of the market.

Request a Sample report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4544

Major Key Players

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S),

Dell EMC. (U.S),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S),

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S),

VMware, Inc. (U.S),

Lenovo Group Ltd. (U.S),

Oracle Corporation (U.S),

NetApp, Inc. (U.S),

According to MRFR, global Data Center Infrastructure Market is growing rapidly over 42% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 49 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global data center infrastructure market are bifurcated on the basis of component, user type, deployment, verticals and region. The components are segmented into hardware, software, service (servers, storage, storage area network switches, routers, ethernet switches, network security, virtualization software). The user type is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises, large-scale enterprises. The deployment is segmented into on cloud, on premises. The verticals are segmented BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of data center infrastructure market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in data center infrastructure market due to its huge requirement of data center infrastructure to ensure continuous delivery of data center operations and management services. The data center infrastructure market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for data center infrastructure market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-center-infrastructure-market-4544

Intended Audience