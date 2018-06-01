Biocides Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2017-2023

Study on Biocides Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Biocides Market by application (food and beverage, personal care, wood preservation, paints, coatings, water treatment, boilers, oil, gas, fuels), by product (organosulfurs, organic acids, phenolic, nitrogen, halogen compound, metallic compounds) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Biocides over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Biocides Market which includes company profiling of Akcros Chemicals, Albemarle Corporation, Arch Chemicals Inc, Champion Technologies, Lubrizol, Anpath Group Incorporated, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Ashland Inc., BWA Water Additives, and Sigma-Aldrich. According to report the global biocides market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global biocides market covers Segments such as application, and product. The application segments include food and beverage, personal care, wood preservation, paints and coatings, water treatment, boilers, oil & gas, fuels, HVAC, and others. On the basis of product the global biocides market is categorized into organosulfurs, organic acids, phenolic, nitrogen, halogen compound, metallic compounds, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global biocides market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of biocides market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the biocides market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the biocides market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Biocides Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the global Biocides Market

4. Global Biocides Market by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Food and Beverage

4.2 Personal Care

4.3 Wood Preservation

4.4 Paints and Coatings

4.5 Water Treatment

4.6 Boilers

4.7 Oil & gas

4.8 Fuels

4.9 HVAC

4.10 Others

5. Global Biocides Market by Product 2017 – 2023

5.1 Organosulfurs

5.2 Organic acids

5.3 Phenolic

5.4 Nitrogen

5.5 Halogen Compound

5.6 Metallic Compounds

5.7 Others

6. Global Biocides Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Biocides Market by Application

6.1.2 North America Biocides Market by Product

6.1.3 North America Biocides Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Biocides Market by Application

6.2.2 Europe Biocides Market by Product

6.2.3 Europe Biocides Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Biocides Market by Application

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Biocides Market by Product

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Biocides Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Biocides Market by Application

6.4.2 RoW Biocides Market by Product

6.4.3 RoW Biocides Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Akcros Chemicals

7.2 Albemarle Corporation

7.3 Arch Chemicals Inc

7.4 Champion Technologies

7.5 Lubrizol

7.6 Anpath Group Incorporated

7.7 Baker Hughes Incorporated

7.8 Ashland Inc.

7.9 BWA Water Additives

7.10 Sigma-Aldrich

