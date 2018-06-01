Analysis of Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market Industry 2023

Platelet Rich Plasma Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Platelet Rich Plasma Market by source type (autologous, homologous and allogenic), application (orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, general surgery, neurosurgery and others market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Platelet Rich Plasma Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market are Harvest Technologies Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Inc, Stryker Corporation, AdiStem Ltd., Cesca Therapeutics, Inc., Emcyte Corporation, Estar Technologies Ltd. and Eclipse Aesthetics, LLC. According to report the global platelet rich plasma market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Platelet rich plasma is plasma with more platelets than what is typically found in blood. To develop a plasma rich platelet preparation, blood must first be drawn from a patient. The platelets are separated from other blood cells and their concentration is increased during a process called centrifugation, after that the increased concentration of platelets is combined with remaining blood. Platelet rich plasma has a strong effect in the early phase of healing. Furthermore, platelet rich plasma is used for ligament and tendon injuries, knee osteoarthritis, degenerative knee cartilage and chronic elbow necessities, muscle strain and tears.

Increasing chronic disease population, increasing number patients suffering with orthopedic injuries, rising number of cosmetic surgeries, and increasing awareness about benefits associated with platelet rich plasma are key factors driving the growth of this market over forecast period. However, high cost associated with medical devices used for treatment and threats associated with PRP therapy are the key restraining factors affecting the growth of global platelet rich plasma market. Nevertheless, growing geriatric population and development of new applications of PRP technologies are likely to bring more opportunities to this market for major players and new entrants.c

Segment Covered

The report on global platelet rich plasma market covers segments such as, source type and application. On the basis of source type the global platelet rich plasma market is categorized into autologous, homologous and allogenic. On the basis of application the global platelet rich plasma market is categorized into orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, general surgery, neurosurgery and others

U.S. Drives the Growth in the North America Region as it is the Largest Market in the Region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global platelet rich plasma market such as, Harvest Technologies Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, DePuySynthes, Inc, Stryker Corporation, AdiStem Ltd., Cesca Therapeutics, Inc., Emcyte Corporation, Estar Technologies Ltd. and Eclipse Aesthetics, LLC.

