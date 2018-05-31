Travoline announces a facelift to its brand with a completely new redesigned website

Leading hotel booking site, Travoline.com facelifts it brand with a completely new and redesigned website to offer visitors improved usability and a speedy reservation process.

Travoline, one of the leading travel websites which provide services that include hotel reservation, car rentals, flight bookings and vacation packages, announced today the launch of its redesigned website. The newly launched website offers quick and easy accessibility to information required for travel with a hassle-free easy check out option. The website is also secured with a comprehensive SSL certificate to secure customer’s personal information that is provided during the reservation process.

This is the second phase, wherein the new website has been restructured and resigned to provide enhanced rich content, easy navigation and information required for the customers. Initially, the website had all travel related blogs for visitors to know more about their destination. In this, redesigned website, a separate blog section has been created for visitors seeking for travel related information, while the primary home page focuses on show casing the top travel destinations with direct reservation facility & other related services.

“We are excited to launch our new website, which will certainly be user friendly, more informative and would provide even much better customer experience.” Said Nishanthi, Managing Director of Travoline. “With this new facelift of our brand, we would definitely continue to grow our brand awareness across the country and increase our market presence worldwide.” she added.

One of the key highlights is the easy checkout process and real-time hotel availability. The additional features in the website include displaying the most popular hotels in the region along with the starting prices for customer to choose the hotel room’s based on their budget. With the enhanced booking engine, visitors can choose their preference using multiple filter options based on the proximity to a preferred destination, star rating, hotels with seasonal offers and many more.

Having Customer First as the vision, Travoline’s new website will get updated and upgraded on a regular basis based on the customer’s comments to provide the best user experience. Visitors are encouraged to explore through the new website https://www.travoline.com and provide their valuable feedback.