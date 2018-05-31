Thermal Energy Storage Market Size, Share, Trends and Segmentation, Applications and Outlook 2018-2022.

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- Market research future published a research report on global thermal energy storage market. The global thermal energy storage market CAGR is expected to grow at a significant rate during the period 2018 to 2022.

Market Highlights

Thermal energy technologies minimize energy consumption resulting an increase in energy through the utilization of renewable sources. Sources of thermal energy include heat pumps, peak shaving, heat generated by power plants and heat from wastes.

Solar thermal energy investments are fueling the market for thermal energy. Thermal energy storage systems stock up energy for later use, ice-slush tanks, aquifers, insulated lined pits and eutectic, and phase-changing materials. Thermal energy storage is a system combining three major storage technologies which includes Sensible heat, Latent heat and Thermochemical heat. Additionally, R&D focuses on thermal energy storage market for improving efficiency, reducing environmental effect and lowering the cost. Government initiatives for solar power acts as a driving factor for the growth of thermal energy storage market. Moreover, environmental concerns in countries such as China and India lead to the growth of thermal energy storage market.

Key Players

Ice Energy Holdings, Inc.

Steffes Corporation

Burns & McDonnell

Fafco, Inc

Abengoa Solar

Caledonian MacBrayne and CalMac

DN Tanks, Inc.

Market Research Analysis:

The Europe is dominating the market of thermal energy storage. High investments and growing demand for thermal energy storage are some of the factor which drives the demand for thermal energy storage market. The need for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and introducing mixed energy sources in global utilities changes the scenario for the global market. Moreover, molten salt thermal energy storage market is growing fast due to the high reliability, high performance, and optimized cost of these systems. Thermal storage companies tend to offer their technologies as an important part of the project for new construction of buildings or as part of a major retrofit project that will replace or expand an existing cooling system. Such solutions can be implemented in buildings, towns and districts.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global Thermal energy storage industry, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global thermal energy storage market by Technology and End use. On the basis of technology it is segmented as Sensible heat, Latent heat and Thermochemical heat. On the basis of end use it is segmented as Commercial & Industrial, Utilities, and Residential.

1… Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3… Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

