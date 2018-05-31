Shiitake Mushroom Market Share, Trend, Growth, Key Players Review and Industry Report

Market Overview:

Shiitake Mushroom Market is projected to reach USD 26.7 billion by 2022 and it will grow at a CAGR of 15.31% over the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, shiitake mushroom is majorly marketed in China which alone holds the lion’s share of 97% of the total Asia Pacific shiitake mushroom market. Asia Pacific alone captures 82.54% market share in the year 2017.

Shiitake mushroom is originated in East Asia which has led to a positive impact in the growth of shiitake mushroom in Asia Pacific. Moreover, increase in application of shiitake mushroom owing to the nutritional and medicinal attributes associated with it is encouraging the growth of shiitake market. Shiitake mushroom is a good source of vitamin B & D and is beneficial for various health benefits including its ability to aid weight loss, support cardiovascular health, fight cancer cells, improve energy levels and brain function, reduce inflammation, and support the immune system.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches by the major shiitake mushroom market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading players, which includes

Bonduelle SA (France)

Mitoku Company, Ltd. (Japan)

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd. (India)

The Mushroom Company (U.S.)

Modern Mushroom Farms (U.S.)

Hirano Mushroom LLC (Kosovo) and

Banken Champignons (the Netherlands)

Target Audience:

Shiitake mushroom manufacturers

Food industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal care products manufacturers

Retailers, wholesalers and distributors

Traders, importers and exporters

Key Findings:

Global shiitake mushroom market is projected to reach USD 35.4 billion by 2023 at a growth rate of 15.31%

Dried shiitake mushroom is witnessed to have a highest growth rate with CAGR of 14% over the forecast period 2017-2023

Fresh shiitake mushroom is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.59% in Asia Pacific followed by North America over the forecast period.

Application of shiitake mushroom is projected to witness highest growth rate in pharmaceutical industry followed by cosmetic industry over the estimated period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The Netherlands

Germany

Poland

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

China, mainland

India

Indonesia

Japan

Republic of Korea

Viet Nam

Rest of APAC

RoW