OrangeTwist Centralizes Operations With Zenoti

To streamline operations across centers and improve the customer experience, medical spa OrangeTwist has rolled out Zenoti in all of their centers.

OrangeTwist currently has ten centers in three states, with several more in development. The brand was co-founded by Clint Carnell, an expert in lifestyle and consumer experience brands who is also the CEO of HydraFacial.

OrangeTwist’s comprehensive treatment menu includes ultherapy, fillers, coolsculpting and a wide variety of skin-tightening, fat-reducing, age-defying procedures. The brand also runs Citrus Club, a full-featured membership program that offers members a monthly HydraFacial treatment, discounts on services and a complimentary Botox treatment after six months of membership.

OrangeTwist’s centers include company-launched stores as well as acquired stores, which were using different software solutions when they were acquired, such as Mindbody Online and Aesthetics Pro. Having different software systems created a variety of challenges, including the lack of centralized management and reporting capabilities, and differing product features across locations.

With several new additional outlets in the pipeline, it was time for OrangeTwist to standardize on processes and enforce a consistent brand experience. OrangeTwist chose salon and spa software Zenoti for its all-in-one cloud-based solution, which includes robust support for memberships, packages and digital forms.

“Zenoti allows us real-time data on financials, client preferences, sales performance and insights important to a multi site business,” said Denise Keeler, COO of OrangeTwist. “We’re able to treat our brand holistically, which helps us operate efficiently and consistently deliver exceptional customer experiences at every location.”

Zenoti’s salon, spa and medical spa management software solution was designed with the needs of enterprise businesses in mind. It features robust reporting and analytics, rich support for third-party systems and software, and industry-leading mobile customer experiences.

“OrangeTwist brings a level of operational excellence to their brand that’s truly inspiring,” said Sudheer Koneru, CEO of Zenoti. “We’re excited to work with them and see them leverage the breadth of capabilities Zenoti has to offer to further elevate their customer experience.”

ABOUT ORANGETWIST

OrangeTwist is a medical spa with 10 centers in three states. Co-founded by Clint Carnell, an expert in lifestyle and consumer experience brands, OrangeTwist’s comprehensive treatment menu includes ultherapy, fillers, coolsculpting and a wide variety of skin-tightening, fat-reducing, age-defying procedures.

To learn more about OrangeTwist, visit https://www.orangetwist.com/.

ABOUT ZENOTI

Zenoti provides an all-in-one, cloud-based software solution for the spa, salon and med spa industry. The Zenoti platform is engineered for reliability and scale, harnessing the power of enterprise-level technology for businesses of all sizes.

Zenoti powers thousands of spas and salons in over 50 countries. Zenoti allows users to seamlessly manage every aspect of the business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Zenoti helps clients streamline their systems and reduce costs, while simultaneously improving customer retention and spending.

To lean more about Zenoti, visit https://www.zenoti.com/.