Medical Tourism Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2023

Medical Tourism Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Medical Tourism Market by treatment type (neurological, orthopedic treatment, cancer treatment, cardiovascular treatment, fertility treatment and others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Medical Tourism Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Medical Tourism Market are Becton Dickinson and Company, McKesson Corporation, 3M Company, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Toshiba Medical systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Kofax and Others.

The Long Waiting Time for Treatment in Some Countries, and Employers, Insurers and Health Insurance Agents who are Seeking Medical Treatments Abroad Due to Economic Crisis in Some Countries Further Propelling the Market Growth in the Coming Years.

The global growth in the flow of patients and health professionals as well as medical technology, capital funding and regulatory regimes across national borders has given rise to new patterns of consumption and production of healthcare services over recent decades. Moreover, as healthcare treatment turns costlier in developed countries, the people travel from one country to another to receive a medical treatment, which is referred as medical tourism. These medical treatments could be either sophisticated treatments, which include cardiac, orthopedic, dental, and neurosurgeries; or non-compulsory treatments such as cosmetic surgeries. Costa Rica, India, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Thailand, Turkey, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and United States are some of the key destination countries for the medical tourism patients.

The Cost Effective Treatments Available in Developing Countries, and Favorable Exchange Rates are Key Factors Driving the Market Growth

High cost of treatments, rise in base of geriatric population, increasing adoption of sophisticated technology, increasing awareness about cost effective treatments available in developing countries, and favorable exchange rates are key factors driving the market growth. In addition, long waiting time for treatment in some countries, and employers, insurers and health insurance agents who are seeking medical treatments abroad due to economic crisis in some countries further propelling the market growth in the coming years.

Segment Covered

The report on global medical tourism market covers treatment type segment. On the basis of treatment type the global medical tourism market is categorized into neurological treatment, orthopedic treatment, cancer treatment, cardiovascular treatment, fertility treatment and others.

U.S. Drives the Growth in the North America Region as it is the Largest Market in the Region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Covered in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical tourism market such as, Fortis Healthcare Limited, NTT Medical Center Tokyo, Infectious Diseases Partners Plc. Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Prince Court Medical Centre, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Barbados Fertility Centre, UZ Leuven (University Hospitals Leuven), Asian Heart Institute and Seoul National University Hospital

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Medical Tourism Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Medical Tourism Market

4. Global Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type

4.1. Neurological Treatment

4.2. Orthopedic Treatment

4.3. Cancer Treatment

4.4. Cardiovascular Treatment

4.5. Fertility Treatment

4.6. Others

5. Global Medical Tourism Market by Region 2017-2023

5.1. North America

5.1.1. North America Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type

5.1.2. North America Medical Tourism Market by Country

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Europe Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type

5.2.2. Europe Medical Tourism Market by Country

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type

5.3.2. Asia-Pacific Medical Tourism Market by Country

5.4. RoW

5.4.1. RoW Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type

5.4.2. RoW Medical Tourism Market by Sub-region

6. Company Covered

6.1. Fortis Healthcare Limited

6.2. NTT Medical Center Tokyo

6.3. Infectious Diseases Partners PTE Ltd

6.4. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

6.5. Prince Court Medical Centre

6.6. KPJ Healthcare Berhad

6.7. Barbados Fertility Centre

6.8. UZ Leuven (university Hospitals Leuven)

6.9. Asian Heart Institute

6.10. Seoul National University Hospital

