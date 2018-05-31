Laser Processing Market: Repository of Analysis and Information for Every Facet of the Market

Transparency Market Research announces the release of a new research report titled “Laser Processing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020”. This report states that expanding at a strong CAGR of 10.20% from 2014 to 2020, the global laser processing market is anticipated to rise from a value of US$8.7 bn in 2013 to US$17.2 bn in 2020.

The global laser processing market is driven by growing advantages of laser technology over conventional material processing technologies, rising use of laser drilling in oil and gas exploration, government regulations mandating the use of laser technology in marking and engraving products, and increasing applications of laser products in medical devices and surgeries.

While emerging applications of laser technology and growing use of disk lasers in industrial applications hold immense scope for growth, the laser processing market is likely to be challenged by high initial costs of laser processing machines and rising environmental concerns with respect to mining of rare earth elements.

Get A Brochure Of Report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3297

Other trends that have been influencing the workings of the laser processing market include growing adoption of laser technology in additive manufacturing, rising use of ultra-short lasers for industrial processes, and laser melting in 3D printing to be used for various applications such as medical, jewelry, and aerospace.The research report studies the overall laser processing market by segmenting it on the basis of four key parameters: product type, end use, process, and geography.

By product type, the laser processing market is divided into solid-state lasers, gas lasers, fiber lasers, and others such as dye, excimer, and semiconductor lasers. By process, the laser processing market is segmented into marking and engraving, material processing, and micro-processing. By end-use industry, the laser processing market is categorized into aerospace, automotive, electronics and microelectronics, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), medical devices and treatment, and packaging.

Get sample PDF https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3297

The laser processing market is geographically divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominates the global market and held a share of 42.60% in 2013. This region is primarily driven by increased demand for laser technology from original equipment manufacturers in material processing. Asia Pacific is also projected to be most rapidly developing segment of the laser processing market owing to increasing number of manufacturing plants in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

The major players competing in the global laser processing market include Prima Industrie S.p.A., Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG, Bystronic Laser AG, Newport Corp., LaserStar Technologies Corp., Epilog Laser Inc., Eurolaser GmbH, Han’s Laser Technology Co. Ltd., Coherent Inc., Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc., Amada Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Universal Laser Systems Inc., and Jenoptik Laser GmbH. These players are profiled in the report based on attributes such as company and financial overview, recent developments, business strategies, and product portfolio.

Laser Processing Market, by Product Type

Gas Lasers

Solid-state Lasers

Fiber Lasers

Other (Semiconductor, Excimer, Dye) Lasers

Laser Processing Market, by Process

Material Processing

Marking and Engraving

Micro-processing

Laser Processing Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Industry

Electronics and Microelectronics Industry

Medical Devices and Treatment Industry

Packaging

Laser Processing Market, by Geography