Aquafeed Additives Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2025

Aquafeed additives are ingredients added in trace amounts to a diet in order to preserve its nutritional properties prior to feeding (antioxidants and mold inhibitors), to ease ingredient dispersion or feed pelleting (emulsifiers, stabilizers and binders), and to assist growth (growth promotants including antibiotics and hormones). Aquafeed additives also used in facilitating feed ingestion and consumer acceptance of the product along with supplying essential nutrients in purified form. Nowadays, Aquafeed additives are also used to combat diseases occurring in aquatic animals owing to the rise in environment pollution.

The trend of using organic products instead of synthetic ones has been rising. The usage of synthetic pigments in coloring, appetizers, antibiotics, hormones, and chemical pesticides is prohibited for organically cultured fish. As a result, various chemicals used as additives are being replaced with substances such as marine algae, probiotics, bacterial compounds, vegetable feed additives, and enzymes.

Based on type, the global aquafeed additives market can be segmented into amino acids, probiotics, antibiotics, vitamins, feed acidifiers, and others. Probiotics are largely used as fish feed. Probiotics are live microorganisms, which provide health benefits to aquatic animals when administered in adequate amounts. The mode of action of probiotics includes variation of the immune system and competitive exclusion of pathogenic microorganisms depending on mechanisms such as production of bactericidal substances and competition with pathogenic bacteria for nutrients and intestinal adhesion sites. Probiotic strains largely used for aquaculture practices include Lactobacillus, Lactococcus, Leuconostoc, Enterococcus, Carnobacterium, Shewanella, Bacillus, Aeromonas, Vibrio, Enterobacter, Pseudomonas, Clostridium, and Saccharomyces genera.

In terms of application, the aquafeed additives market can be divided into preservation, processing, nutrition, and others. Binders in aquaculture feed improve the efficiency of the feed manufacturing process, reduce feed wastage, and help produce a water-stable diet. For instance, binders such as bentonites, lignosulfonates, hemicellulose, and carboxymethyl cellulose are largely used in feed rations to improve the efficiency of the feed manufacturing process.

In terms of geography, the aquafeed additives market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounted for major share of the global aquafeed additives market in 2016. Expansion in aquaculture production in China combined with growth in salmon farming, owing to easy farming techniques, species hardiness, and ability to grow within land based farm systems, is projected to boost the aquafeed additives market. Increase in demand for seafood, especially fish meal, in Thailand and Vietnam has propelled aquafeed additives market in Southeast Asia. This, in turn, is projected to augment the aquafeed additives market.

Key players operating in the aquafeed additives market include Alltech Inc., Cargill, Inc., Bentoli, Inc., Kemin Industries, AkzoNobel, Biomin, and Norel S.A.