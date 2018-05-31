6 Integrations for a Successful Digital Marketing Strategy

We feel that using the correct integrations can help you save a lot of valuable time and can be great tools for your digital marketing strategies and making them a success.

Below is a list of integrations that you need to apply that is imperative to run a successful digital marketing strategy:

1) Facebook Pixel – Vital to track Facebook ad performance on a website

A Facebook pixel is code that you place on your website that helps you track conversions from Facebook ads, optimize ads based on collected data, build targeted audiences for future ads, and remarket to qualified leads.

Visit Facebook Pixel

2) Google Analytics – Vital to track a websites visitors behaviour on the website or prior to reaching the website.

Google Analytics offers a very robust set of tools, statistics and reports to help understand what is really going on with a website.

• Learn where visitors come from and what they typed in to get there.

• Understand what visitors do once they arrive to the website.

• Learn how the website can convert more visitors into customers.

• See which keywords resonate with prospects and lead to conversions.

• Know which online ad or creative is the most effective (A/B Testing).

• Figure out how to develop not only more leads but higher quality leads.

• Track how many visitors completed a certain action (purchase, lead inquiry, call, etc).

Visit Google Analytics

3) Google Tag Manager – Vital to track conversion points or track events completed on a website by a visitor. This works together with Google Analytics.

Google Tag Manager is a tool that is often misunderstood, overused, and abused. It allows you add marketing tags (snippets of code or tracking pixels) and conversion points on your website without having to modify the code. Saving valuable time.

Quite simply this tool allows for streamlined marketing strategy automation and to allow marketers to focus on the important aspects of your strategy, lead generation.

Below is an example of how Google Tag manager works.

To be very honest, the possibilities of how the Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager work together are endless!

Visit Google Tag Manager

4) Facebook Ad Campaign – Vital to run digital advertisements on Facebook social network.

Facebook currently has an active monthly base of 2.20 billion users.

An advertisement campaign created by a business on Facebook that’s served to Facebook users based on user activity, demographic information, device use information, advertising and marketing partner-supplied information, and off-Facebook activity.

Facebook ads are so important to businesses because of the extra reach, exposure, and detailed targeting options that allow you to reach your specific audience. Having a business page on Facebook simply doesn’t allow for optimal reach, growth and exposure as Facebook have implemented algorithms that restrict the content from your business page from reaching your full audience. At the moment only 6% of your audience will see your posts that are posted on your Facebook business page.

Running Facebook ad campaigns allow for you to select who sees your ads. You can simply add budget behind a specific post and select your defined target audience and the post will begin reaching a far larger audience within minutes.

Visit Facebook Business

5) Google Adwords – Vital to run digital advertisements on Google Search Engine.

As of 2017, Google processes 3.5 billion searches per day. Each time a search is processed. Google displays adverts amount the search results.

Google AdWords is paid advertising platform or pay per click (PPC) advertising platform to advertise on the Google Search Engine. The way it works is simple: People use *keywords (or search terms) to search for specific products and services. If the keywords you’ve chosen match what people search for, your paid ad appears next to or above organic Google search

*Keywords are words or phrases that are used to match your ads with the terms people are searching for. Selecting high quality, relevant keywords for your advertising campaign can help you reach the customers you want when you want.

Google Analytics is one of the best tools for lead generation. If your campaigns are set up properly, it has the potential to send extremely targeted leads to your website.

Google AdWords allows you to focus on people who are searching for exactly what you have to offer.

It could include products or services. This means you can continually refine your searches so that only those who want to buy your products or services are sent to your websites through this platform.

Visit Google Adwords

6) Infusionsoft (CRM & Email Marketing automation) – Vital to keep track of potential leads and nurture them to become qualified leads.

“Sales and marketing software that gets you organized, delivers personalized service, and closes more sales.”

With Infusionsoft your customers will enjoy personalized, relevant communication from their first website visit through every repeat purchase.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) is a strategy for managing all your company’s relationships and interactions with your leads and potential leads. It helps you improve your profitability.

Email automation is the most effective way to engage in email marketing because it enables you to send out messages to your customers at designated times.

An email automation system can save time by setting up the email platform to send messages when customers take specific actions. Automation sounds very robotic, but in fact, it allows business owners to develop closer relationships with their customers by maintaining effective communication and brand awareness.

Visit Infusionsoft

6) Zapier automation – Vital to provide a streamlined lead funnel and to guide your leads through your nurture process.

Zapier is an online automation tool that integrates with a vast amount of apps/software, such as Gmail, Slack, MailChimp, Most CRM’s and over 1,000 more.

For example; when you receive a lead via a Facebook ad, you can have that lead inserted directly into your CRM system and you can send yourself an email notification that you have received a lead.

Zapier, is used to create streamlined lead flow and to direct your leads through the lead flow automatically, without you having to manually guide each lead through a lead. Saving valuable time for optimisation and lead generation.

Visit Zapier

6) Live chat – Vital to provide a solid and responsive communication channel between you and your potential leads.

Live chat is one of the more flexible tools you can use on your website. It helps you support customers in need of help. It allows you to increase your sales by engaging the right prospects at the right time as well as by generating a ton of new leads.

If a potential lead has a query about your service. They can simply contact you via Live Chat and find the answer to their query out immediately and make a decision to use your services.

“Many online consumers want help from a live person while they are browsing online; in fact, 44% of online consumers say that having questions answered by a live person while in the middle of browsing is one of the most important features a Web site can offer.”

An online chat system provides customers immediate access to support. Wait times are often much less than a call centre, and customers can easily multi-task while waiting.

Let us know what other great integrations you use in the comments.

View article on Techsite.io