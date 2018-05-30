TVS SRICHAKRA SHOWCASES OFF-HIGHWAY RANGE OF PRODUCTS AT THE TIRE COLOGNE

TVS SRICHAKRA, one of India’s largest manufacturers & exporters of Two & Three-wheeler tyres and Off-Highway Tyres is displaying a select range of products at THE TIRE COLOGNE that commenced from 29th May and will go on till 1st June in Cologne, Germany.

With its long-standing association with prestigious trade shows across the world, TVS SRICHAKRA will again look to leverage its expertise on a global platform. The company will be displaying its diverse product portfolio that includes Off-Highway tyres sold under the brand name ‘TVS EUROGRIP’.

Speaking on the participation at THE TIRE, Mr. P. Vijayaraghavan, Director, TVS SRICHAKRA LTD., said, “We are delighted to be a part of the first edition of THE TIRE COLOGNE. The show will help us to reach out to a larger audience and showcase our product range. By participating in such a prestigious fair, we also aim to effectively maximize our visibility and further strengthen our presence in the global market.”

THE TIRE COLOGNE, a newly established trade show is expected to be held once in two years. Around 600 exhibitors and brands from more than 40 countries are expected to be part of the show for four days. Leading manufacturers, wholesalers and suppliers will display a vast array of products and services focusing on trends and innovations that will drive the industry in the future. The expo will be covering about 70,000 sq. meters in its first edition this year.