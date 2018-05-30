Recent Analysis on Global Internet of Things (IoT) in the Healthcare Sector Market Research Report 2023

Internet of Things (IoT) in the Healthcare Sector Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Internet of Things (IoT) in the Healthcare Sector Market by component (medical devices, software systems, services), by distribution channel (hospitals and clinics, CROS, research and diagnostic laboratories and others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Internet of Things (IoT) in the Healthcare Sector Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in the Healthcare Sector Market are Cisco Systems, Medtronic, IBM Corporation, GE Healthcare, Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Apple Inc., etc.

Get free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/317

The Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, Rise in Base of Aging Population, Growing Preference for Remote Clinical Monitoring, and Introduction of Large Number of Smart Wearables into the Market Is Further Expected To Boost the Market Growth in Coming Years

Efficient remote health monitoring, reduction of patient’s hospital stay, increasing number of applications, advanced disease management systems, improvement in patient monitoring and better patient outcomes are the key driving factors for the growth of this market. In addition, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in base of aging population, growing preference for remote clinical monitoring, and introduction of large number of smart wearables into the market is further expected to boost the market growth in coming years. The technological advancements have streamlined and automated the critical practices of data collection, electronic record maintenance, and data analysis to enable fast and accurate healthcare treatments. For example, products such as fitness bands, smart glass wearables like google glass, NFC-enabled medical ID bracelet, medical jewelry are enabling transmission of vital medical data form patient’s location to the medical staff in real time. Gradually, internet of things startups are finding new applications within healthcare and leveraging connected sensors to better diagnose, monitor, and manage patients and treatment. Many companies are focused on clinical-grade wearables to more robustly track patient data, while others see opportunity for sensor networks within hospitals and practices to optimize healthcare delivery and monitor patient adherence. Lack of government and regulatory body’s support, safety of patients, privacy issues, design encounters, and huge amount of patient’s data, which is a big challenge for hospital IT to manage, are some of the key restraining factors that could hinder the market growth.

North America to Witness the Highest Growth during the Forecast Period

Geographically, North America is the leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to high awareness, large base of patients with greater affordability, rise in investments, and various initiatives by government in the healthcare sector. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. This is predominantly due to increased healthcare awareness, technological advancements, significant investments and growing awareness among the population about the treatment options available in the market.

Table of Contents:-

1. The scope of the report

1.1 Report description

1.2 Research methodology

1.3 List of abbreviations

1.4 Market segmentation

2. Executive summary

3. Qualitative analysis

3.1 Market overview

3.1.1 Drivers

3.1.2 Restraints

3.2 Porters five forces analysis

3.3 Competitive matrix of the key companies

4. Global IoT in the Healthcare Sector market, by Component, up to 2023

4.1 Medical devices

4.2 Software systems

4.3 Services

5. Global IoT in the Healthcare Sector Market, by Distribution Channel, up to 2023

5.1 Hospitals and clinics

5.2 CROs (Contract Research Organizations)

5.3 Research and diagnostic laboratories

5.4 Others

6. Global IoT in the healthcare Sector Market, by Geography, up to 2023

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Germany

6.2.2 France

6.2.3 Italy

6.2.4 UK

6.2.5 Spain

6.2.6 Others

6.3 APAC

6.3.1 China

6.3.2 India

6.3.3 Japan

6.3.4 Others

6.4 Rest of the World

7. Company profiles

7.1 Cisco Systems

7.2 Medtronic

7.3 IBM Corporation

7.4 GE Healthcare

7.5 Microsoft Corporation

7.6 Honeywell Life Care Solutions

7.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.8 Apple Inc.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare_medical_devices/internet_things_iot_healthcare_sector_market