Insulin Pumps Market – Detailed Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Insulin Pumps Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Insulin Pumps Market by product (insulin pumps and insulin pump supplies & accessories), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online sales and diabetes clinics or centers) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Insulin Pumps Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Insulin Pumps Market are Animas Corporation, SOOIL Developments Co., Animas Corporation, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ypsomed AG, Valeritas, Inc., Jiangsu Delfu Co., Ltd. and Cellnovo Group SA. According to report the global insulin pumps market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Hospital Pharmacy is the Most Preferred Distribution Channel Category, and is expected to Remain Highly Profitable throughout the Forecast Period

Insulin pumps are portable devices attached to the body that continuously deliver amounts of rapid or short acting insulin through a catheter placed under the skin. These are better alternative to insulin injections as they reduce the need for multiple insulin injections per day and give the user increased ability to control blood glucose levels. Approximately 1 in 1,000 people with diabetes wear an insulin pump. An insulin pump consists of the main pump unit which holds an insulin reservoir which typically holds between 176 and 300 units of insulin. The reservoir is attached to a long, thin piece of tubing with a needle or cannula at one end. The tubing and the bit at the end are called the infusion set. Insulin pump therapy is also referred to as continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy.

The Growing Awareness among the Population, and Increasing Preference for Non-Invasive Methods are Expected to Drive the Market at a Significant Growth Rate in the Coming Years

Rise in base of geriatric population, increasing incidence rates of diabetes worldwide, benefits of insulin pumps over injections such as improved glucose control, convenience, and flexibility; growing awareness among the population, and increasing preference for non-invasive methods are expected to drive the market at a significant growth rate in the coming years. However, skin infection, weight gain and high costs associated with these devices are some of the restraining factors which could hinder the market.

Segment Covered

The report on global insulin pumps market covers segments such as, product and distribution channel. On the basis of product the global insulin pumps market is categorized into insulin pumps and insulin pump supplies & accessories. On the basis of distribution channel the global insulin pumps market is categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online sales and diabetes clinics or centers.

The U.S. Makes North America Remunerative Region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Research Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global insulin pumps market such as, Animas Corporation, SOOIL Developments Co., Animas Corporation, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ypsomed AG, Valeritas, Inc., Jiangsu Delfu Co., Ltd. and Cellnovo Group SA.

