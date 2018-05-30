Work desks, interview panels, family dinners and even daily commutes, the Fossil Townsman Chronograph Quartz FS5407 Men’s Watch is one of the best pieces you can accessorize yourself with, especially when budget is low. It is a tasteful watch.

The Townsman Chronograph Quartz FS5407 Men’s Watch has the right impressions in the right amounts. From fairly formal to semi-formal – it goes everywhere. It’s understated and elegant – bringing in a great deal of sartorial confidence to the wearer’s part. It does so without being flashy.

The Townsman name refers to the different social settings at play, where being presentable is important. A good impression is precisely the whole bit of it. Fossil does that without breaking the bank.

The Townsman Chronograph Quartz FS5407 Men’s Watch is classic yet peppy and hence, gels well to the upper middle-class sensibilities. This great rendition of the classic/casual combo has nothing to prove for affirmation. It’s a simple-shaped stainless steel piece, tastefully designed so as to not produce any crowded, busy or any such other unwieldy effects. Its solid stainless steel bracelet comes with some very nice, classical touches that round its corners well. It’s one of the very convincing attempts from the manufacturer to better the standards.

The elegance of the Townsman Chronograph Quartz FS5407 Men’s Watch is its understated charm and occasional sharp views, coming from its slimmed-down case with no jagged corner to be felt. The slimness becomes possible because of using a Japanese quartz movement; accurate, reliable, strong and with a satisfactorily long battery life. It also makes the Townsman Chronograph Quartz FS5407 Men’s Watch budget-friendly; it’s for a much lower pricing that you can own this Japanese quartz movement. Its tremendous versatility through a stellar-looking, go-anywhere spirit!

The flat face, analog display, stainless steel casing and clean lines down to the classic bracelet mixes up a lot of things in even, appropriate proportions. The chronograph brings little exciting moments and gives the watch some added functionality to avoid a classic-overload. Similarly, it avoids destroying the solid impression by adding a tech-savvy feature. The balance is preserved.

Achieve a contemporary look without being overly-imposing on stylistic fronts. This fine balance between classical elegance and techie-not-nerdy vibes straddles the fine line between dress and sports like an expert in a rodeo. The Mens Fossil Watch delivers versatility with relevance and an overall value that can well be said faultless.

Striking, darkened stainless steel makes the Townsman an ideal choice, no matter if you are heading the office or the banquet lunch. It will hold its mark of distinction anywhere.