Bathtubs & Whirlpool from Parryware – Relax, Rejuvenate and Refresh this summer!

Wash off your tiredness along with mental & emotional stress and soak in the tranquillity with Bathtub & Whirlpool offerings from Parryware, India’s contemporary bathroom solutions provider. The brand offers varied ranges of acrylic & vitreous enamel steel bathtubs that are a perfect blend of quality and design and fits all kind contemporary bathroom spaces.

Parryware vitreous enamel steel bathtubs are easy to install and ensure longevity with its anti-corrosive property. The bathtub coating keeps it shinny and scratch free. Inclusive of features like anti-slip base, heat resistance, maintenance free & sound insulation makes it an ideal choice of every bathroom space. There are 3 ranges available under this portfolio – Atlantica, Europa & Universal; and these are available in various sizes with white color finish.

With ample space and wide interior, Parryware Atlântica comes with anatomical design that enables one to enjoy the bath in style. Available in three different sizes and at a very affordable price, Parryware Europa available with low tub depth which enables comfortable and safe entrance as well as water saving. Supported by versatile, robust and timeless design, Parryware Universal adds to the overall aesthetics and style of the bathroom.

Parryware acrylic whirlpools come with features such as air massage, water massage, self-drainage, chromotherapy, water level sensor and feature touch digital control. Laguna & Poise are the available ranges under this category.

Commenting on the offering, Mr. K E Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Bathrooms Products Pvt Ltd. said, “At Parryware, our endeavour is to be the prime choice for customers looking for contemporary, durable and affordable bathroom solutions. Augmenting our product portfolio, the bathtub & whirlpool series offer an impeccable combination of design, technology, and comfort. With these offerings, the focus is to provide the consumer with luxury at an affordable cost. At Parryware, our effort is to elevate bathrooms from merely being a functional space to becoming the new living spaces for our customers.”

The range is available in key markets across 1000 dealer outlets in India and the price will be shared on request.