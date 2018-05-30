Air Compressor Market Size, Share, Trends and Segmentation, Applications and Outlook 2018-2023.

Market Scenario

Rapid industrialization in emerging economies, is the prime driving factor for the global air compressor market. The advent of energy efficient models of air compressors, which are also available in portable designs, has extensively been adopted by industries across the world. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs, which is why it is received by a large number of consumers, hailing from diverse industrial backgrounds. However, for those who are stuck with more conventional models are continuing to deal with noisy operations of oil-free compressors and lubrication concerns in oiled air compressors.

Industrial development, since the past several years, post-recession, has ensued in the increased income levels in the developing regions. Subsequently, population, in major countries across the globe, is also on the rise. This had led to increasing surplus income, which in turn, fuels the demand for various daily use and comfort goods. Increasing income levels, coupled with the ability and willingness to by home appliances, result in newer and compact models paired with user friendly modes of operation. This will further improve the air compressor market.

Key Players

The key players of global air compressor market are Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Sullair, L.L.C. (U.S.), Gardner Denver (U.S.), Kaeser compressors SE (Germany), Ingersoll Rand (U.S.), Rolair Systems. (U.S.), Doosan Portable Power (U.S.), Sullivan-Palatek, Inc. (U.S.), Elgi Equipments Ltd. (India), Bauer Compressors, Inc. (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), and Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co.,Ltd. (Japan).

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global air compressor market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Air Compressor market by its product, by technology, by lubrication, by end-use and by region.

By Type

Portable

Stationary

By Technology

Rotary

Screw

Scroll

Reciprocating

Centrifugal

By Lubrication

Oil Free

Oil Filled

By End-use

Home Appliances

Food & Beverage Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Energy Industry

Semiconductors & Electronics Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Healthcare Industry

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Global Air Compressor Market

The global air compressor market is expected to witness phenomenal growth during the forecast period. This is due to the considerable growth in utilization of air compressors in numerous end-use applications across major industries. The growth is, primarily, attributed to the growing necessity of compression of air & gas, which is likely to continue during the forecast years. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the air compressor market in 2016, wherein China, India, Japan and other prominent emerging economies countries contributed major share. However, Europe is likely to emerge as one of the prominent markets for this technology due to the deployment of advanced air compressor in the newly built home appliances.

