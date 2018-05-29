Future of Precious Metals Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Study on Precious Metals Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Precious Metals Market by type (platinum group metals, silver, gold), by end user (silver nitrate applications- photovoltaics, jewelry), applications (healthcare and automotive) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Precious Metals over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Precious Metals Market which includes company profiling of Anglo American, Barrick Gold, Impala, Johnson Matthey, Lonmin, Newmont Mining, Aquarius Platinum, BHP Billiton, GoldCorp, and KGHM PolskaMiedz. Global precious metals market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 4.0% and 4.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Rise in Demand for Imitation and Quoted Jewelry Is Expected To Affect the Market Growth of the Precious Metals over the Forecast Period

Increase in applications of precious metals such as silver and platinum group metals in the end use industries is a primary factor promoting the growth in the world market. Moreover, globally rise in per capita income among the consumers in the world market is expected to drive the demand for jewelry of precious metals over the forecast period. However, regulatory aspects pertaining to the mining of precious metals is one of the primary restraining factors affecting the growth of this market.

Future Market Growth is expected to be From Asia Pacific with the Growing Industrial Activities

The global Precious metals market covers analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (including Latin America, Middle East and Africa). Increase in the application industries in the Asia-Pacific region accounts for the largest market size in the world, moreover this regions is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the North America region accounted for the second largest market.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Precious metals market. Moreover, the global precious metals market is segmented by type, by end user applications. On the basis of types the precious metals market is segmented as platinum group metals, silver, gold and others. On the basis of the end use applications include silver nitrate applications- photovoltaics, jewelry and others; gold applications- jewelry and others, platinum group metals- photovoltaics, jewelry and others. Other applications include healthcare and automotive among others. Among the product types silver accounted for the largest market size in terms of volume over the period of 2015 and 2016.

Companies Profiled

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global precious metals include Anglo American, Barrick Gold, Impala, Johnson Matthey, Lonmin, Newmont Mining, Aquarius Platinum, BHP Billiton, GoldCorp, and KGHM PolskaMiedz.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of precious metals globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of precious metals.Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the precious metals market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the precious metals market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Get Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/166

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Precious Metals Market: Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Evolution in Precious metals market

3.5. IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.6. Competitive Landscape in the Precious metals Market

3.7. Regulatory Framework in Global Precious Metals Market by Region

3.7.1. North America

3.7.2. Europe

3.7.3. Rest of the world (Including Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa)

4. Global precious Metals Market Analysis, by Type 2017 – 2023

4.1. Silver

4.1.1. Silver Nitrate

4.2. Platinum Group Metals

4.2.1. Homogenous catalysts

4.2.2. Heterogeneous catalysts

4.3. Gold

4.4. Others

5. Global Precious Metals Market Analysis, by End-Use Industry Analysis 2017 – 2023

5.1. Silver and Silver Nitrate Applications

5.1.1. Photovoltaics

5.1.2. Jewelry

5.1.3. Others

5.2. Platinum Group Metals

5.2.1. Photovoltaics

5.2.2. Jewelry

5.2.3. Others

5.3. Gold and Others

5.3.1. Jewelry

5.3.2. Others

6.Global Precious Metals Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1North America

6.1.1North America Precious Metals Market by Type

6.1.2North America Precious Metals Market by End-Use

6.1.3North America Precious Metals Market by Country

6.2Europe

6.2.1Europe Precious Metals Market by Type

6.2.2Europe Precious Metals Market by End-Use

6.2.3Europe Precious Metals Market by Country

6.3Asia-Pacific

6.3.1Asia-Pacific Precious Metals Market by Type

6.3.2Asia-Pacific Precious Metals Market by End-Use

6.3.3Asia-Pacific Precious Metals Market by Country

6.4RoW

6.4.1RoW Precious Metals Market by Type

6.4.2RoW Precious Metals Market by End-Use

6.4.3RoW Precious Metals Market by Sub-region

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Anglo American

7.2. Barrick Gold

7.3. Impala

7.4. Johnson Matthey

7.5. Lonmin

7.6. Newmont Mining

7.7. Aquarius Platinum

7.8. BHP Billiton

7.9. GoldCorp

7.10. KGHM PolskaMiedz

Browse Detailed Description and Company Mentioned in this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical_material/precious_metals_market

Contact Us

Infinium Global Research,

Toll Free:

U.S. + Canada: 1-800-638-0796,

UK: +44-2033182010

Website: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com

Email: sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com