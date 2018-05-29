Cloud Based Contact Center Market to reach a market size of $21.6 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market, published by KBV research, the Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market size is expected to reach $21.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 22% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Computer Telephony Integration & IVRS Solution Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 16.6 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Automatic Call Distribution & Dialers Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Reporting & Analytics Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Cloud Based Contact Center Market Size
The Call Routing & Queuing market holds the largest market share in Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market by Application in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Chat Quality & Monitoring market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Workforce Optimization market is expected to witness a CAGR of 24.1% during (2017 – 2023).Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research
The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 20.5 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail & Consumer Goods market would garner market size of $3,414.4 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of 8×8, Inc., Five9, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NewVoiceMedia,Connect First, Aspect Software Parent, Inc., NICE Ltd., and 3Clogic.
Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Solution
Computer Telephony Integration & IVRS
Automatic Call Distribution & Dialers
Reporting & Analytics
Agent Performance Optimization
Security
Others
Services
Professional
Managed
By Application
Call Routing & Queuing
Data Integration & Recording
Chat Quality & Monitoring
Workforce Optimization
Others
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Deployment Mode
Private & Hybrid Cloud
Public Cloud
By Vertical
BFSI
Government & Public-Sector
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail & Consumer Goods
Telecom & IT
Media & Entertainment
Others
By Geography
North America Cloud Based Contact Center Market
US Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Canada Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Mexico Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Rest of Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Europe Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Germany Cloud Based Contact Center Market
UK Cloud Based Contact Center Market
France Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Russia Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Spain Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Italy Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Rest of Europe Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Asia Pacific Cloud Based Contact Center Market
China Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Japan Cloud Based Contact Center Market
India Cloud Based Contact Center Market
South Korea Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Singapore Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Malaysia Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Cloud Based Contact Center Market
LAMEA Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Brazil Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Argentina Cloud Based Contact Center Market
UAE Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Saudi Arabia Cloud Based Contact Center Market
South Africa Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Nigeria Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Rest of LAMEA Cloud Based Contact Center Market
Companies Profiled
8×8, Inc.
Five9, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
NewVoiceMedia
Connect First
Aspect Software Parent, Inc.
NICE Ltd.
3Clogic
