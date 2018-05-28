UPES pioneers an immersive and experiential admission counselling for engineering aspirants

New Delhi, 28 May, 2018: UPES, a leading multi-disciplinary, specialization focused private University, is changing the paradigm in higher education by introducing a refreshing touch to the otherwise transactional and stressful admission counselling process. The University is pioneering an immersive and tech-driven counselling experience for thousands of students who will appear for UPES B.Tech counselling from May 31st to June 3rd, 2018 in nine cities- Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Dehradun, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, Jaipur and Chandigarh.

Talking about this initiative, Mr. Subhrangshu Neogi, Chief Commercial Officer, UPES said, “Consumers in general and millennials specifically are becoming increasingly nonlinear in their decision making. Before considering and choosing any product or service they ideally would want to immerse themselves in the decision-making process. Education, as a high involvement category is definitely no exception. With a view to be more relevant to today’s millennials and their parents and also to enable them to take a worry free informed decision about their future, we at UPES decided to launch this unique, industry first, immersive and experiential counselling process.”

The UPES B.Tech counselling sessions will be more visually enriching and engaging. For the first time, the University is also using Virtual Reality (VR) technology that will allow the students and their parents to virtually experience the UPES campus. Leveraging the strong academic collaborations that UPES has developed over the years with leading organizations, industry experts from various organizations such as IBM, Xebia etc. have been invited during the B.Tech counselling to conduct interactive knowledge sessions with the parents and students. Besides this, cross-functional teams including faculty members, career services, enrolments, administration will be available to address queries and provide the right guidance. Student alumni would also be present to speak with students and their parents.

UPES is also creating “Experience Zones” across nine counselling venues that will allow the participants to walk-through information regarding engineering students’ projects, extra-curricular activities and life beyond academics at UPES to get a holistic perspective of an exciting life at the campus.

The layout and design of the counselling venues is such that parents and their wards can walk around, interact freely and take their time going through the otherwise dreary and sometimes “clinical” process.

UPES offers specialized B. Tech programs through its two schools- the School of Engineering and the School of Computer Science at its picturesque Dehradun campus. Designed, delivered and certified through industry partners such as IBM, Infosys, Xebia, L&T, Cisco, these programs are industry-ready and make UPES engineering graduates highly employable. Top recruiters of UPES B.Tech students include Amazon, IBM, L&T, Nestle, Vedanta, Weatherford Drilling, Adani Gas, Adani Ports & SEZ, Global Data, Indian Navy and many more.

For more information on the UPES B.Tech counselling, visit: www.experienceupes.in

ABOUT UPES

Established in 2003 through the UPES Act, 2003 of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand, UPES is a UGC-recognized and NAAC-accredited University. UPES is globally recognized by QS Ratings with 5 Stars for both employability (placements) and campus facilities and 4 Stars for teaching. UPES offers industry-aligned and specialized graduate and postgraduate courses through its five schools: School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law and School of Business. Given its industry-oriented programs and emphasis on holistic development, UPES graduates are a preferred choice for companies, ensuring a track record of 90% + placements since last five years. This demonstrates UPES’ commitment, quality of students, and the holistic teaching approach and mentorship of its dedicated faculty.

For more information, visit www.upes.ac.in