TravelSmart VIP Receives Coveted RCI Gold Crown Awards

TravelSmart VIP, Sunwing Travel Group’s exclusive vacation membership, has been awarded the coveted RCI Gold Crown Resort awards by RCI, the worldwide leader in vacation exchange, for several of their luxurious all-inclusive resorts; being the first time this company gathers so many RCI distinctions in one single year.

A total of six RCI Gold Crowns were awarded across the Memories Resorts and Royalton Luxury Resorts brands located throughout the Caribbean in Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

The RCI Gold Crown resort recognition program honors affiliated properties that consistently offer superior vacation experiences with only a limited number of properties meeting the requirements for recognition. To receive an RCI Gold Crown Resort award, established standards have to be met based on exit survey scores from Members.

The categories of the survey include sections on hotel facilities, the quality of hospitality and attention as well as employee service and professionalism, amongst others.

“It is an honor for our resorts to be consistently recognized by RCI. These awards demonstrate our continuous commitment to providing our members with the highest levels of accommodation and service,” said the Marketing Director of TravelSmart VIP

The TravelSmart Club Resorts honored by this prestigious resort recognition program include the Royalton Riviera Cancun in Mexico, Memories Splash Punta Cana, Royalton Punta Cana and CHIC Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic as well as the Royalton White Sands Montego Bay and Royalton Negril in Jamaica.

This is the fourth consecutive RCI Gold Crown awarded to Royalton Riviera Cancun and CHIC Punta Cana, and the third for Royalton White Sands Montego Bay.