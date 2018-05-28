Team Kempinski Hotel Bahía win the first Costa del Sol Beach Polo Cup

The first Costa del Sol Beach Polo Cup at the exclusive Kempinski Hotel Bahia attracted over 2,000 spectators on the 19th and 20th of May. International polo teams battled it out over the two-day event to the delight of the spectators.

International players including Patrons Niclas Johansson, Veronica and Laurent Desmas, Jaspar

and Kate Kühlwein and the high level professionals Jamie Le Hardy, Santí Torreguitar and

Hernan Pieres put on an excellent show for the crowds during the two-day event.

The gripping final between Perrier Jouet and Kempinski Hotel Bahía saw both teams competing until the final whistle, with Kempinski Hotel Bahía taking the title in this very closely fought match. Team Perlage, followed very closely behind and all teams put on a fantastic display of beach polo.

The winners were presented with their trophies by the Mayor of Estepona José María García Urbano. The Mayor congratulated Isabel de Borbon and her polo events company, Polo4Ever for being the driving force in bringing beach polo to the Costa del Sol and the principal sponsor Kempinski Hotel Bahía for their work to bring this innovative sporting event to Estepona, which showcased the town’s capacity to hold first class sporting events.

The large crowds agreed that this was an excellent event for both tourists and residents, attracting both polo enthusiasts and locals who were able to enjoy the action up close. The perfect weather conditions, well-prepared beach and backdrop of mountains and blue skies was the ideal setting for this event and the Mayor of Estepona has committed to host the event in the municipality for many years to come.

Following the matches there were two glamourous events at the new beachside restaurant Spiler Beach Club, which attracted the crème de la crème of the Costa del Sol society including Countess Gunilla von Bismarck, Princess Bea Auersperg, Princess María and Prince Pablo von Hohenlohe with their daughters Allegra and Cecilia.

Beach polo is an innovative version of traditional polo being played on smaller size sand arenas where the audience can appreciate the fast polo action at close range. The Costa del Sol Beach Polo Cup is the only one of its kind in the Costa del Sol and was sponsored by Kempinski Hotel Bahía, Bvlgari, Perrier Jouet, Scapa Sports, Perlage, Ferragamo and Pagani.

Carla Lopes General Manager of the Kempinski Hotel Bahía commented, “We are very pleased to host and sponsor the “Costa del Sol Beach Polo Cup”. The timing of this event goes hand in hand with the reopening of the hotel after an extensive redesign and it was wonderful that so many people were able to enjoy the exciting matches and great atmosphere.”

Find out more www.kempinski.com/estepona