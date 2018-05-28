Patois Jamaican Restaurant Launches All-Year Promo

PICKERING, ON – APRIL 11, 2018–Leading Jamaican restaurant and catering company Patoisisn’t jerking around with its efforts to promote Jamaican cuisine. Liking the restaurant on Facebook will earn customers a special discount on its jerk chicken.

The current promo ensures that everyone gets to try the delicious cuisine cooked the Patois way. It launches right in time for people to try Patois’ food before the approaching spring/summer catering season, when they will hunger for its beautifully prepared meals at fair prices. They can try the food now at Patois’ Pickering location at 1286 Kingston Road.

All customers have to do to get the special discount is show the cashier where they liked Patois Jamaican Restaurant on Facebook.

The Patois brand continues to redefine its Jamaican cuisine with its high standards, striving to make each meal delicious and irresistible. Its chicken dishes are made-from-scratch, gluten-free and flavoured with its diner-pleasing jerk seasoning. Its pepper sauce, made in-house, includes no additives or preservatives.

Its menu includes popular items like Jerk Shrimp Salad, Jerk Chicken Salad and vegetarian dishes including Callaloo and Chickpeas.

For those not yet familiar with Jamaican jerk chicken, it is made with a spicy mixture of seasonings including the main flavors of allspice and Scotch bonnet peppers. There are also likely other seasonings including cloves, cinnamon, scallions, nutmeg, thyme, garlic, ginger and salt.

“We love Jamaican food and we believe that when Jamaican food is prepared with the right mix of quality seasonings and spices, skillfully cooked in just the right manner and infused with love, the taste is unparalleled,” Chef Wayne Simpson said. “That’s what we do at Patois.”

For more information, visit its website at www.patoisja.ca or call 905-492-8492.