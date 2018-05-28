India uPVC Doors and Windows Market Outlook:Ken Research

How the India uPVC Doors and Windows Market Is Positioned?

The uPVC Doors and Windows market in the country has been immensely driven by the growing awareness about the several tangible and intangible benefits of uPVC products amongst the builders and consumers. In FY’2018, the uPVC Doors and Windows market in India clocked revenue worth INR ~ million which increased by ~% from INR ~ million in FY’2013. The uPVC Doors and Windows market has experienced a substantial growth in the last two years. There are several factors which have led to this growth such as rapid urbanization, growth in residential units and increased adoption of eco-friendly and energy conserving products to comply with government’s initiative of Energy Conservation Building Code. Additionally, growth in construction sector has positioned the market with a great potential of ~% in FY’2013 to ~% in FY’2017. In India, uPVC was still an emerging concept and was characterized by low penetration, about 12% in overall doors and windows market. In comparison with developed markets such as Turkey, Europe, US where the share of uPVC window is around 90%, 55% and 38% respectively in FY’2017. Several small-midsized local fabricators supplied economical uPVC products; however, their quality was far inferior and non-compliant to international standards. Hence, quality and price remains to be the most important concerns that need to be taken into consideration by the builders and consumers. Large organized companies such as Fenesta, NCL Wintech, Window Magic, Encraft, Profine India, VEKA India and others have been focused on delivering high quality uPVC products and spread awareness about the several tangible and intangible benefits of uPVC to compete and sustain in this industry. Since, product pricing is an important concern while getting uPVC doors and windows from a local fabricator. The branded companies are targeting this uncertainty in the unorganized domain as their target area.

How the India uPVC Doors and Windows Market has Performed?

The overall uPVC Doors and Windows Market including sales of uPVC profiles and uPVC doors and windows by fabricators in India generated revenues of INR ~ million in FY’2018 and represented a CAGR of ~% during the period, FY’2013-FY’2018.

The uPVC doors and windows market in India comprised of several small, medium and large scale players operating only in profile extrusion segment or performing fabrication and installation or both. Fenesta, NCL Wintech and Aparna Venster are some of the companies operating in profile extrusion, fabrication, installation and after sales customer service for their uPVC products. The extrusion units in the country have grown at a remarkably lower pace as compared to expansion pattern of fabricators. Most small scale fabricators have resorted to importing of cheap and substandard uPVC profiles from neighboring countries and subsequently sell them in the market. Organized fabricators have focused to deliver superior quality products at premium pricing to develop trust amongst the builders and consumers.

In India, uPVC is still an emerging concept and was characterized by low penetration, about ~% in overall doors and windows market. Several small-midsized local fabricators supplied economical uPVC products; however, their quality was far inferior and non-compliant to international standards. Hence, quality and price remains to be the most important concerns that need to be taken into consideration by the builders and consumers. Owing to lack of quality standards in place in the country, large organized companies such as Fenesta, NCL Wintech, Window Magic, Lesso Buildtech, LEncraft, Profine India, VEKA India and others have targeted to improve the end user’s experience by delivering high quality uPVC products and spread awareness about the several tangible and intangible benefits of uPVC to compete and sustain in this industry.

Which Segments have Driven Changes in uPVC Doors and Windows Market?

Major demand for uPVC doors and windows in Indian market was witnessed from residential apartments, premium hotels and institutions including school, colleges and office complexes. The residential sector accounted for the maximum share of ~% of the uPVC doors and windows market in India in terms of revenues. Significantly higher contribution from residential sector was due to the stupendous growth of real estate industry for several factors including consistent growth in population, migration toward urban areas, growing personal disposable income, rise in nuclear families and easy availability of finance. Increasing awareness and popularity of uPVC doors drew heavy demands from the residential space.

Increase in tourism has urged the requirement of quality infrastructure in the country in order to be globally competitive. The number of foreign tourist arrivals in Indian amounted to 8.8 million in 2016 showing an annual growth of 9.7%. As a result, uPVC doors and windows have been increasingly adopted in the hospitality space to improve quality standards. Hotels accounted for a market share of ~% during FY’2018 that amounted to INR ~ million.

High end villas and apartments are constructed with the idea of delivering highest quality of living standards to the consumers. uPVC doors and windows have therefore found their acceptance largely in these high end residential units wherein the builders and consumers are more concerned about getting products of the highest quality. About ~% of the revenues generated through sales of uPVC doors in residential sector were contributed from medium end apartments followed by high end villas and residential apartments. Premium quality uPVC sliding doors such as Tilt & Slide, Lift & Slide and Fold & Slide and casement doors with high end hardware and toughened glasses were used in these residential units. Casement and villa windows with additional mesh structures were widely adopted as well.

It is still going to take more time before the Indian market accepts the comparatively higher priced uPVC products across all segments. Since the financial expenditure in building budget homes is comparatively very less as compared to that for high end villas and apartments, low segment uPVC doors and windows comprised of clear float glasses were mostly adopted in budget homes and accounted for ~% market share in FY’2018.

Which Types of Products Performed in the Doors and Windows Market in INDIA

Sliding and casement doors are the most widely used door types which find their application in residential, commercial, retail, hotel and hospital settings. Sliding doors comprised for a market share of ~% and racked up revenues worth INR ~ million in FY’2018. Technologically advanced sliding doors including Tilt & Slide, Fold & Slide and Lift & Slide doors with opening area of 70-90% and much better aesthetics have been gaining on popularity. These doors together accounted for ~% market share in the sliding door segment.

Sliding uPVC doors have been extensively used as patio doors majorly in residential apartments and hotels as they utilize very less space by not opening into/outside the room. Sliding doors aren’t a feasible option for interior doors as compared to hinged doors due to large area required for their installation and they have a maximum of 50-70% opening area. Hinged uPVC doors have been widely used as interior doors owing to their superior privacy and locking features with the highest contribution in interior door market.

Sliding and gliding windows are the most widely used product types which find their application in residential, commercial, retail, hotel and hospital settings. They offered space-saving designs as the window sash opens parallel to the fixed unit rather than opening into the room and their large size allow plenty of light to enter the room. Sliding windows comprised for ~% of the market share in terms of revenue. Casement windows (including Tilt & Turn and awning windows which are hinged on top) offer more ventilation than other types of windows and accounted for ~% of the market share in FY’2018. They are a popular style featured in a wide variety of home designs which are hinged on the left or right and opens using a crank handle

Fixed windows are often installed for decoration or in combination with other windows. Double or single hung windows are often installed in traditional homes featuring a classic or colonial style. Together, they accounted for a market share of ~% in FY’2018.

What has been the Major Growth Drivers of this Industry?

uPVC doors and windows combines a plethora of beneficial attributes over the conventionally used wood and aluminium counterparts. They are the most widely used doors and windows in most of the developed western nations. Growing awareness about the several advantages of uPVC has driven the expansion of the uPVC doors and windows market in the past few years.

As per the World Bank, about 33.1% of India’s population lived in urban regions of the country in 2014 growing from 31.6% in 2012. This resulted in the growth of construction of residential units across major cities. As per a UN report, the urban population in India is expected to reach 600 million or 40% of the country’s population by 2031. Hence, massive construction is underway to respond to this urbanization. The uPVC Doors and Windows market in India grew at a CAGR of approximately ~% from FY’2013 to FY’2018 to touch INR ~ billion in FY’2018.

Growth in residential units in the country has been the major driving force in the Indian market. The residential real estate market in India has experienced a robust growth during FY’2013-FY’2018 on account of an increase in the demand of residential properties from rapidly rising population, increasing per capita incomes and inflow of investments in the real estate market. The country’s residential units are expected to show significant increase as government aims to achieve housing for all target by 2022.

How is the Competition Structured in India uPVC Doors and Windows Market?

The uPVC doors and windows market in India comprised of several medium and large scale players operating only in profile extrusion segment or performing fabrication and installation or both. Fenesta, NCL Wintech and Aparna Venster are some of the companies operating in profile extrusion, fabrication, installation and after sales customer service for their uPVC products.

Rehau Polymers emerged as the market leader by accounting for about ~% of the market share in terms of revenue generated in FY’2017. The organized sector of this industry is quite consolidated, with top ~ major players accounting for over ~% of the market share in terms of revenue.

What have been the Major Issues and Challenges for uPVC Doors and Windows Market in INdia?

As uPVC is relatively a new concept in the Indian market, the onus has been on the manufacturers to increase awareness about the benefits of uPVC to the construction community at large. Indian consumers have been largely unaware about the several benefits of uPVC doors and windows which ultimately have a higher return on investment in the long term for the usually higher priced uPVC products. Indian consumers are price sensitive and much needs to be done in marketing of these products by showcasing the advantages of these products to the builders, architects and common man which includes the major advantage of energy saving i.e. reduction in air conditioning bills up to 20-30% as well as saving of wood and energy intensive materials like aluminium.

Since India uPVC doors and windows market is still highly unorganized and fragmented, it lacks quality standardization. Even today, there are no official standards for windows in India whereas across the world, the most referred standards for uPVC windows is EN 12608:2003. There is still a long way to have standards for doors and windows that would certify the quality of products in India. Hence, the biggest challenge faced by the companies is to define the costs justification between a quality windows profile (confirming to the standards) and a poor quality window.

While the most referred standard in India is BS norms or EN 12608, there is a critical need for India to have its own set of standards which should be referred to by builders and architects while designing a building and its windows. With quality standards not in place, many local players and Chinese importers have been offering cheap and inferior quality products, not suitable for India’s extreme climatic conditions. From extrusion to installation, the cost of uPVC doors and windows is higher as compared to conventional aluminium, steel or timber products. This has limited the adoption of uPVC products amongst the middle income groups and budget homes. However, it’s the initial installation cost that is on the higher side. Looking at the return on investment, since uPVC products have a considerable long life cycle and low maintenance coast as compared to their counterparts, it fares similar to the timber or aluminum products.

uPVC Window & Door Manufacturers Association (UWDMA), non-profit organization was founded in 2008 to create awareness about value proposition for uPVC products amongst the users. The Association is represented by members encompassing profile extruders/importers, window fabricators, machine manufacturers including suppliers, software providers, raw material suppliers, hardware manufacturers, technologist and researchers. UWDMA has been engaging with government bodies and institutions on a standard for the Indian market based on the EN 12608 with certain parameters suited to the country’s climatic conditions.

Some profile manufacturers have also conducting dedicated programs for training the fabricators to avoid shoddy workmanship. For instance, NCL Wintech and Encraft provide ancillary support to help establish, train and grow an independent fabrication network. They have established training academies to provide training to fabricator teams on aspects such as identification of machinery, advice on design requirements, helping in maintaining ongoing fabrication and installation quality.

Which Segment is Expected to Perform Better in India uPVC Market?

In the mid-long term, market share of windows is expected to steadily incline further as the industry matures and gains traction. uPVC windows are expected to contribute to about ~% of the overall uPVC doors and windows market in terms of revenue generation by FY’2023, up from ~% in FY’2018. Several new varieties of uPVC windows such as twin sash and villa, which have an added layer of protection and security components, were introduced into the market. Higher adoption of various types of uPVC windows in the Indian market is anticipated to contribute in the incline of market share of uPVC windows.

How is the uPVC Doors and Windows Market valued in the future?

Currently, the estimated housing shortage in India stood at about ~ million units and the government aims to provide housing to all by 2022, including the current shortage. Therefore, a massive level of residential unit construction is required to meet this demand of housing sector. The residential sector thereby presents a huge potential for the expansion and adoption of uPVC doors and windows. The Indian uPVC Doors and Windows market has been valued at INR ~ million in FY’2018 and is expected to accomplish a CAGR of ~% till the year ending FY’2023.

The planned development of 100 smart cities across the country has been projected to provide significant thrust to the uPVC doors and windows market of the country in the approaching years. Owing to high compliance of uPVC doors and windows in high rise buildings and aesthetics properties, they are more likely to emerge as the preferred fenestration choice over conventional aluminium and timber counterparts. The market is expected to be valued at around INR ~ million by FY’2023.

