GLOBAL SURGICAL ROBOTS MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2023

Illinois, 28 May 2018(News)- Robotic surgery is a type of minimally invasive surgery that allows healthcare professionals to perform many types of complex procedures with more precision, flexibility and control which is possible with conventional techniques. It is also been used in certain traditional open surgical procedures. Surgical robots are the medical robots that performs the procedures through tiny incisions.

The global surgical robots market is expected to reach US$ 21,225 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 22.75% during the forecast period.

Globally, on the basis of Control Mechanism market is segmented into Direct Telemanipulator and Computer Control. Direct telemanipulator segment accounts the largest market share in 2016. The growth of direct telemanipulators is attributed to the factors such as it increase the possibility for remote surgery and increase the accuracy in the surgery.

On the basis of surgery approach market is segmented into Supervisor:

Controlled Surgical Systems, Shared Control Robotic Surgical Systems, Telesurgery Systems and Robotic Radiosurgery Systems. Telesurgery systems segment accounts the largest market share in 2016. A supervisor-controlled robotic surgical system is a surgical approach which offers the highest level of automation. Americas accounted for the largest market share of surgical robots market for supervisor-controlled robotic surgical system followed by Europe.

Key Players:

• The leading market players in the global surgical robots market include Stryker

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.

• Mazor Robotics

• Hansen Medical

• TransEnterix Inc.

• Verb Surgical Inc. and Medtech SA.

Study objectives of surgical robots market:

• To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

• To provide historical and forecast revenues of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional and country-level markets

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, products, applications, end users, and its sub-segments.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience:

• Medical devices manufacturers

• Medical devices distributors

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Potential investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings:

• The global market for surgical robots is expected to reach USD 21,225.0 million by 2023 from USD 5,060.9 million in 2016.

• Americas commands largest market share in 2016, it is expected to reach USD 8,835.6 million by 2023.

• Asia-Pacific registers fastest growing CAGR of 23.36%% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• America

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Latin America

• Europe

• Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

