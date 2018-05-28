Global Music Publishing Market Outlook till 2025

The global Music Publishing market is valued at 4329.50 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 6943.14 million USD by the end of 2025.
United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Music Publishing.
Europe also plays important roles in global market, with market size of 1470.22 million USD in 2017 and will be 2389.58 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.26%.
The major players in global market include
- Universal Music Group
- Sony/ATV Music Publishing
- Warner Music Group
- BMG Rights Management
- Kobalt Music
- SONGS Music Publishing
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Music Publishing for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan)
- Japan
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, the Music Publishing market is primarily split into
- Performance
- Digital
- Synchronization
- Mechanical
- Others
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview 1
1.1 Music Publishing Market Overview 1
1.1.1 Music Publishing Product Scope 1
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1
1.2 Global Music Publishing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 2
1.2.1 North America Music Publishing Market Status and Outlook 4
1.2.2 Europe Music Publishing Market Status and Outlook 5
1.2.3 Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan) Music Publishing Market Status and Outlook 6
1.2.4 Japan Music Publishing Market Status and Outlook 7
1.2.5 Latin America Music Publishing Market Status and Outlook 8
1.2.6 Middle East & Africa Music Publishing Market Status and Outlook 9
1.2.7 Global Music Publishing Market Status and Outlook 10
