Ecosmob Announce Custom Fax Server Solution Development for VoIP Service Providers

The explosive growth of VoIP services has led to development of value added service. One such service is a fax server with appropriate software that VoIP service providers can use to offer enhanced services to business clients and increase revenues.

Ecosmob, leaders in VoIP development, announced the launch of custom fax server solutions for VoIP Service Providers. Such service providers can offer fax facilities to business users further enhancing the unified communication channel implementations while gaining revenues in the process.

Among the many features of Ecosmob’s Fax server solution are full t38 protocol support, facility of web interface management and API integration, separate fax boxes for defined users, support for various file formats, fax to email and email to fax and third party software integration. Custom fax server development for VoIP service providers covers areas of technical features as well as white labeling, billing, language support, monitoring and reporting.

Elaborating on the fax server solutions offered by Ecosmob, a company VP said that their offering will boost revenues for VoIP service providers besides gaining them new business customers that need unified messaging solutions in place. All features are integrated in a complete solution that overcomes the limitations of separate fax media server, fax to email server and email to fax server thereby saving on capital costs as well as maintenance and upgrades. Custom solutions in fax servers take care of small things like colored faxes, definable fax templates and cover pages as well as autoforward, storage, bulk fax broadcasts and concurrent sending supported by notifications. Ecosmob’s Fax server solution makes use of existing VoIP networks and hardware.

Ecosmob’s custom solutions for fax give VoIP service providers greater control over monitoring and analyzing their user accounts while also offering more features that can be switched on or off according to each one’s needs. Flexible and versatile, these solutions enhance branding for VoIP services and lead to greater customer loyalty as well as revenue generation. Software fax or FoIP is a great solution for businesses that need not buy a number of fax machines to serve various internal departments and then incur maintenance costs. By offering a centralized fax solution that gives selective access to users within a company, permits centralized or decentralized storage, easy email-fax-email conversions and storage and facility to send, receive and read as well as print from a workstation, VoIP services will be offering great value to business clients.

Ecosmob has an excellent reputation for standing by its VoIP service provider clients while welcoming new ones into their fold. VoIP service provides receive full support before, during and after the development and upgrades are taken care of automatically in a hosted solution. Rates are quite affordable even though extreme customization is offered since Ecosmob’s Developers make use of reusable codes and adopt modular development process.

