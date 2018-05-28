Do You Want To Be An Exceptional Voice Artist? Book Your Seats For Voice Talent Seminars Today!

Do you have the passion to become a leading voice artist? Do you want to know what it takes to become an exceptional voice artist? Thomas Imaging 7 hosts talent seminars in Long Island, NYC where you can learn how to navigate your voice career. We teach you about the UNION and NON-UNION status and understand what SAG and AFTRA mean and stand for. We can help you set your feet in the right direction to begin your voice acting career.

Attending the Talent seminars we conduct will help you choose the right path to navigate your talent career. Here you will learn how the voice acting industry works and what are the current trends are. This, in turn, will help you in saving money and time and also save you from getting duped by agencies who aim at taking advantage of you.

Voice acting is a no joke; it is one the serious talent that is not taken lightly by talent seekers. When you put hard work, dedication, and consistency to your voice acting talent, it will only continue to grow and will certainly pay off in the long run. You can sign up for youth-teen or adult voice acting classes to benefit from our exceptional voice acting training sessions.

Here are the things that you would learn while you attend our Talent Seminar:

1. Gain a perspective on the current trends of voice over industry and understand where you might fit right in the industry.

2. Get to know what path to take to progress in your voice acting career.

We will provide you with copies that only professional voice actors read and teach you how to approach a professional VO copy. At the end of all these classes, you will be able to grab the VO copy and be confident enough to deliver it on the mic like a professional.

So what are you waiting for? Book your spots. Attend our seminars and classes and become the VO artists you have always wanted to be.