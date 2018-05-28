Challenges and Advances in Gynecology & obstetrics Care at Gynecology Congress 2018

Conference Series llc.LTD host of “ 5th Asia Pacific Gynecology and Obstetrics Congress” to be held during August 22-23, 2018 at Tokyo, Japan with a theme “Expedite the Future Endeavours in Gynecology and Obstetrics Care”.

GynecologyCongress2018 will focus on educational research directed toward its impact on clinical outcomes, through oral and poster presentations, educational workshop sessions, and influential plenary presentations. GynecologyCongress2018 offer a cutting edge program of renowned international speakers, specialist concurrent sessions, short paper and poster presentations attracting over 450 experts infertility, assisted conception, sexual health and reproductive biology and gynecology field. This conference has been carefully designed to meet the unique educational needs of Gynecologist. In addition to cutting-edge presentations and debates, this year agenda provides you an opportunity to participate in or organize a workshop. Conference will focus on the following topics during presentations of the two day event, which reflect the Current, advancement and exciting innovations in Obstetrics and Gynecology for Women’s Health. Obstetrics and gynecology is a broad and diverse branch of medicine including Surgery, Oncology, Management of the care of pregnant women, Gynecologic Care, Assisted Reproductive Technology and Primary Healthcare for Women. . The Gynecology Congress 2018 conference is scheduled to take place on August 22-23, 2018 at Tokyo, Japan

The conference will feature keynote presentations by top professionals as well as renowned experts in the field from all around the globe. Arndt van Ophoven, University Hospital of Bochum, Marien Hospital Herne ,Germany ; Nelinda Catherine Pangilinan , St. Luke’s Medical Center Quezon City , Philippines ; Ho Yau Bong , United Christian Hospital, Hong Kong ; Jeni Panaiotova , Medical University, Sofia, Bulgaria ; Kais Razzouk ,Institut du Sein Nice Santa Maria Polyclinique Santa Maria, France ; AboTaleb Saremi ,Sarem Women’s Hospital ,Iran ; Hongwen Zhang，Professor，The Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University ,China ; Julia Tan ,KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Singapore; Denise Elaine A. Reyes, Far Eastern University- Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation, Philippines; Swadha Kotpalliwar, K J Somaiya Medical College and Research Centre, India will present their lectures during the conference. These are all among other exciting and high profile individuals who have shared knowledge of their experience in the field of gynecology and obstetrics.

In addition, attendees will enjoy special events and lecturers featuring specialists and top scholars. It is a perfect platform for Professionals, practitioners and researchers to exchange & share their experiences, research findings of all aspects of gynecology and obstetrics.

This year GynecologyCongress2018 has officially collaborated with Obstetrical and Gynecological Society of Malaysia (OGSM) and YouMeMine.

Conference Highlights:

• 300+ Participation

• 5+ Keynote Speakers

• 50+ Plenary Speakers

• 20+ Exhibitors

• 14 Innovative Educational Sessions

• 5+ Workshops

• B2B Meetings

