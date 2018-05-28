AQUA MOBILES launches Aqua Jazz

This is with reference to AQUA MOBILES new product Launch, ‘Aqua Jazz,’ a smartphone priced at Rs. 5,999 only. The all new Jazz comes with unbeatable features and stunning look which are not compromised with sturdiness, speed, and other performance related aspects for which Aqua is known in Indian and overseas markets. The super fast fingerprint scanner in Aqua Jazz is truly mindblowing.

AQUA Jazz is 4G VoLte smartphone in the 5” HD IPS display category. It is armed with the 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera with a selfie flash for the selfie lovers. It’s most striking feature is the super fast fingerprint scanner which unlocks the phone in nanoseconds. Backed with 2800 mAh battery, Jazz is powered by 1.3 GHz quad-core processor. It has 16 GB internal storage capacity, and the 1GB RAM ensures fast and smooth functioning.

Jazz is available in Black and Gold colours, and its exquisite finish is going to captivate everyone. Aqua Jazz is available on all the leading e-commerce portals, including Amazon and Flipkart, and over 6000 retail outlets all over the country display AQUA products directly for consumers.

The latest offering ‘Aqua Jazz’ is one of its kind product with exceptional features is also priced very reasonably.

USP of the product

1. Superb Fingerprint Scanner

2. 13 MP + 0.3 MP Dual rear camera

3. Selfie Flash on 5 MP front camera

4. Exquisite finishing

Sir, if you are interested in reviewing the product, we shall be able to send across Aqua Jazz to you. Attaching the product images for your reference.

About Aqua Mobiles:

The brainchild of three innovators, Mr. Arvind K. Adukia, Mr. Govind Bansal and Mr. Abhishek Adukia first unveiled the brand in New Delhi, India, in the year 2009 and soon after they have embarked on the overseas market from their International Head office in Hong Kong. Three genius techies believe in smart technology, unmatched quality and reasonable price, that’s why they have always focused on these three key factors

Today, Aqua phones are available in almost all the multi-brand stores and leading shopping malls across the country. In addition, Aqua Mobiles performed very well in the virtual market, and their sale is phenomenal on all the big e-commerce portals such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal.