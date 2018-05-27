Automotive Chassis Systems Market Set to Witness Steady Growth through 2018 – 2028

The chassis is a framework of the automotive structure on which various parts of the automobile are mounted. The chassis of the automobile is made of such a material which have sufficient strength to bear the weight of the car and a bit flexible to sustain the tension and shocks which are caused by turning and track conditions. It is the chassis on which all the systems of the automobile such as steering assembly, the suspension system, the braking system, the body of the automobile etc is attached. The chassis system arrangements include active kinematics control, corner modules, rare axle, and front axle. In the recent years, the manufacturers are more focused towards decreasing the weight of the chassis which will eventually decrease the carbon emission moreover it will also lead to increase in efficiency of the vehicle. So research and development are being carried out in this field to manufacture more efficient and lighter chassis Systems with optimum strength and flexibility.

Automotive Chassis Systems Market: Market Dynamics

The main factor behind the growth of the automotive chassis systems market is the rising expansion and production in the automobile manufacturing sector across the globe. It is the research and development which is carried out on chassis systems material which has significantly decreased the weight of the vehicle increasing its efficiency in the recent years. Also, the increasing focus of the companies to decrease the weight of the vehicle without compromising with its efficiency expected to increase the demand for the chassis systems of lighter materials. Apart from this, the chassis systems is an integral component of the automotive, and hence, the development of automobile industries will also add up to the growth of the global automotive chassis systems market.

Automotive Chassis Systems Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive chassis systems market can be segmented as follows: Passenger vehicle Light commercial vehicle (LCV) Agricultural equipment Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) Construction equipment



On the basis of sale channels, the automotive chassis systems market can be segmented as follows: Aftermarket Original equipment manufacturer (OEM)

On the basis of the component, the automotive chassis systems market can be segmented as follows: Cross-axis joints Tie-rods Suspension ball joints Knuckles & hubs Control arms Stabilizer links

On the basis of chassis system, the automotive chassis systems Market can be segmented as follows: Active kinematics control Corner modules Rear axle Front axle

On the basis of material, the automotive chassis systems Market can be segmented as follows: Steel Aluminum alloy Carbon fiber composite

On the basis of the type of chassis, the automotive chassis systems market can be segmented as follows: Modular Monocoque Ladder Backbone



Automotive Chassis Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Europe holds a major share in the global automotive chassis systems market owing to presence of prominent OEM players in this region. Europe is followed by North America and Asia Pacific.North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions are estimated to hold more than half of the total shares of the global automobile chassis systems market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the forecast period various reasons such as increase of per capita income of the country, much less concentration of automobile as compared to Europe and America and government initiatives in the countries such as China and India to promote manufacturing, will also contribute towards the growth of this market. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the automotive chassis systems market.

Automotive Chassis Systems Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants operating across the value chain of the global Automotive Chassis Systems Market are:

American Axle & Manufacturing

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichafen

Magna International Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co.

Continental AG

Hyundai Mobis

Schaeffler AG

Benteler International AG

