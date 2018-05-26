AWS – Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon EC2

As you may have noticed, Amazon is a platform that has a lot of clients and customers because of e-commerce. A downtime, even if it only lasts for a minute, can greatly impact everybody’s business on Amazon. In order to hold the structure together, the developers created amazon dynamo in 2007. The Amazon dynamo is perfect for businesses that need to run 24/7 and will create an “always on” experience to their customers.

What is Amazon dynamo?

It is used to manage services and as a storage technology in order to maintain Amazon and other businesses’ platform. The business should be reliable since a single outage can greatly affect customers’ trust. A business should also be scalable. This is because everything is changing at hyper-speed and continuous growth is needed in order to ensure profits. Amazon Dynamo is a kind of do-it-all service that will cater to your needs.

Amazon has improved over the years, and in 2014, it released the Amazon DynamoDB. This is a NoSQL database service that supports key-value store models and documents. The latest version of the Amazon DynamoBD is used by a number of developers for gaming, ad tech, IoT, mobile and web applications. It can support any scale of instances and has a very high response time. A lot of clients including Samsung, Netflix, and Comcast have used the Amazon DynamoDB and were very satisfied as shown in the case studies on the website.

Amazon EC2 Backup

While you’re using Amazon services, you should also consider the Amazon EC2 backup. This stands for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud that is a web service. The Amazon EC2 backup will give you the elasticity and flexibility that you need. Time to get and boot a new server is greatly reduced. You can scale your application or instance capacity whenever you want. It is available on the Amazon website.

EC2 Cost

You have three options for the payment of EC2. You can get it by Spot Instances, Reserved Instances, and On-Demand. EC2 cost can be computed by per hour or per second. It can depend on the running instance in the system. On-Demand can be used if you are planning to create short-term applications that are easily completed within a month. Other information about EC2 cost can be found at aws.amazon.com/ec2/pricing.

EC2 Spot Pricing

EC2 Spot Pricing will take effect in the period when your instances are running. You can get as much as 90% discount when you get this. The EC2 Spot Pricing can vary by region, the type of instance and a lot more. You should consider the safety of your instances by getting EC2 instance storage. Since the cloud hosting services are very flexible, you will be provided the EC2 instance storage if you need it. Amazon EC2 can benefit you in a lot of ways. It can be completely under your control, you can get EC2 instance storage anytime, and a lot more. Visit the aws.amazon.com and get the complete details of the pricing.

https://bit.ly/2Luy2cM