Excavators Market Insights & Development Status till 2024

Excavators, also known as hydraulic excavators, are heavy construction equipment that play an important role in the global construction equipment market. Excavator is one of the major segments of the construction equipment industry. It is widely used in applications such as commercial construction, residential construction, mining, and sewage disposal. An excavator comprises a backhoe called rear actor or back actor, dipper or a stick, digging bucket, and cab on a rotating platform known as a house. The backhoe draws towards itself the bucket attached. The dipper or dipper stick carries the bucket. The digging bucket digs the soils from the ground, while the cab on the rotating platform dumps the soil at the required place. Excavator is used to excavate soil of different forms.

Various types of excavators are available in the market. They are also available in different power ranges. In terms of power range, the excavators market can be segmented into 0-300 HP, 301-500 HP, and 501 & above HP. In terms of type, the excavator market can be divided into mini, heavy, wheeled, and crawler. Mini excavator is also known as compact excavator. It is smaller in size, and thus called mini excavator. It weighs from 0.7 to 8.5 tons. Mini excavator consists of a backfill blade and a boom swing. Heavy excavators are the usual hydraulic excavators with backhoe, dipper, digging bucket, and cab. Crawler excavator is a crawling digger designed to dig or move large objects. It runs or moves on a crawler chassis. Wheeled excavators are excavator with wheels. The crawler excavator segment dominated the global excavators market in 2015. It was followed by the mini excavator segment. This was due to the increasing demand for technologically advanced and fuel-efficient excavators.

The excavator market can also be segmented on the basis of end-user. Excavators are employed in end-user markets such as infrastructure, mining, and waste management. The product is used to place armors and large rocks, move construction materials and other construction waste in the infrastructure market. Excavators are used to dig the ground for extraction of ores in the mining industry. In waste management, excavators are employed to carry large heaps of waste from one place to another for disposal. The excavators market expanded significantly from 2014 to 2015 due to the increase in investments in construction and mining sectors and rise in awareness about waste management.

