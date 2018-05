Agricultural Films Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Agricultural Films Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Agricultural Films Market by application (greenhouse films, mulch films, silage films), by polymer type ethyl butyl acrylate, ethyl vinyl acetate, high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, linear low density polyethylene, poly vinyl chloride, reclaims) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Agricultural Films Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Agricultural Films Market. Global agricultural films market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 6.0% and 6.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Due to the Advanced Properties such as Durability, Efficient Light Transmission, Flexibility, Mechanical, Optical, Resistance to Crack, Stress and UV Radiations, EVA Segment of Agricultural Films is Anticipated to Garner Highest Growth during the Forecast Period

Global agriculture films market is characterized by continuous research and development and leading players such as BASF SE, The Dow Company, Berry Plastic Corporation, and British Polythene Industries among others are investing heavily on R&D on agriculture films. The development of bio-degradable plastic agricultural films is expected to revolutionize the industry. Asia Pacific region is the largest and the fastest growing agricultural market, due to increasing demand for food products and agriculture infrastructure development.

Decreasing fertile cultivable lands, increasing demand for food products to cater huge population, necessity to improve the yield of crops are major factors that drive the growth of the global agricultural films market. LLDPE is the major material used for manufacturing of agricultural films. Due to the superior flexibility and moisture prevention capabilities, LLDPE segment is expected to drive the growth of the agricultural films market. Due to the superior properties of the silage films to reduce the food spoilage to minimum and increasing costs of feed is expected to drive the growth of the silage segment of the agricultural films market. The disposal of used non-degradable agricultural films is a major restraint for the global agricultural films market. The strict regulations set by various governments for the use of plastics and polythene is anticipated to negatively impact the growth of the global agricultural market. Availability of eco-friendly alternative materials for agricultural films is a challenge to the major players in the global agricultural films market. However, plastic based biodegradable agricultural films are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Latin America Agricultural Films Market is Witnessing Significant Growth, Due to the Adoption of New Farming Techniques in Countries such as Argentina and Brazil

The global agricultural films market covers analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (including Latin America, Middle East and Africa). Among the geographies, Asia-Pacific accounts for major part of the revenue in the global agricultural market and it is expected to remain as the fastest growing market for agricultural films, in terms of CAGR over the forecast period of 2017-2023. Increasing demand for food products, due to the presence of the large population in the countries such as China and India, along with the need for more fertile cultivable lands with better productivity is driving the farmers in the region to adopt agricultural films. The multifold increase in area under cultivation, adoption of modern farming technologies for improving the yield of the crops is driving the growth of the Latin American Agricultural films market. Stringent regulations in European Union regarding the disposal of non-degradable agricultural films are anticipated to slow down the European Agricultural market. However, adoption of bio-degradable agricultural films is expected to enhance the growth of the market.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of agriculture films market. Moreover, the global agricultural films market is segmented by application and by polymer type. The global agricultural films market by applications cover greenhouse films, mulch films, silage films and others. On the basis of polymer type, the market is segmented as ethyl butyl acrylate, ethyl vinyl acetate, high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, linear low density polyethylene, poly vinyl chloride, reclaims and some others.

Companies Profiled

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of Global Agricultural Films include AB Rani Plast Oy, BASF SE, Berry Plastic Corporation, British Polythene Industries Plc, ExxonMobil Corporation, Grupo Armando Alvarez, Henan Yinfeng Plastic Co. Ltd, Hyplast NV, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Plastika Kritis SA, Trioplast Industrier AB, and The Dow Chemical Company.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of agricultural films globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of Agricultural Films. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the agricultural films market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the agricultural Films market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/consumer_goods_packaging/agricultural_films_market

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methods

1.3. Research approaches

2. Executive summary

3. Global Agricultural Films Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraint

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Macro indicator and factor analysis

3.5. Demographic Factor Analysis by Regions

3.5.1. North America (NAFTA)

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Asia-Pacific

3.5.4. South America

3.6. Competitive landscape in the Agricultural Films market

4. IGR- Snapshots

4.1. Global Agricultural Films market key Trends

4.2. Global Agricultural Films market by Application

4.3. Global Agricultural Films market by Polymer Type

4.4. IGR-Growth matrix analysis

5. Global Agricultural Films Market Analysis, by Application (USD million) 2017 – 2023

5.1. Greenhouse Films

5.2. Mulch Films

5.3. Silage Films

5.4. Others

6. Global Agricultural Films Market Analysis, by Polymer Type (USD million) 2017 – 2023

6.1. Ethyl Butyl Acrylate (EBA)

6.2. Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

6.3. High Density Polyethylene (HDP)

6.4. Low Density Polyethylene (LDP)

6.5. Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDP)

6.5 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

6.6 Reclaims

6.7 Others

7. Global Agricultural Films Market Analysis, by Regional Analysis (USD million) 2017 – 2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Agricultural Films market by Application (USD million)

7.1.2. North America Agricultural Films market by Polymer Type (USD million)

7.1.3. North America Agricultural Films market by country (USD million)

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Agricultural Films market by Application (USD million)

7.2.2. Europe Agricultural Films market by Polymer Type (USD million)

7.2.3. Europe Agricultural Films market by country (USD million)

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. Asia Pacific Agricultural Films market by Application (USD million)

7.3.2. Asia Pacific Agricultural Films market by Polymer Type (USD million)

7.3.3. Asia Pacific Agricultural Films market by country (USD million)

7.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

7.4.1. RoW Agricultural Films market by Application (USD million)

7.4.2. RoW Agricultural Films market by Polymer Type (USD million)

8. Company profiles

8.1. AB Rani Plast Oy

8.2. BASF SE

8.3. Berry Plastic Corporation

8.4. British Polythene Industries Plc

8.5. ExxonMobil Corporation

8.6. Grupo Armando Alvarez

8.7. Henan Yinfeng Plastic Co. Ltd

8.8. Hyplast NV

8.9. Kuraray Co. Ltd

8.10. Plastika Kritis SA

8.11. Trioplast Industrier AB

8.12. The Dow Chemical Company

