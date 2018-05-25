6th edition of Concrete Show India gets underway today An industry congregation of over 150 top-of-the-line Indian and global construction and infrastructure companies

MUMBAI, May 24th, 2018: Concrete Show India (CSI) 2018, the three day (24th – 26th May 2018) trade show hosted by UBM India, commenced today at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. Day One of the event was inaugurated Mr. S. K. Gupta, Director Projects, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.; Mr. S M Ramchandani, Retd Jt MD, MSRDC; Shri Thiruman Archunan, Director Projects, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd.; Mr. Jogen Holst, Director EPTISA Consulting Engineers and Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India amidst an august industry gathering.

Concrete Show India covered key areas including roads and highways, housing, airports, ports, power, rail, tunnels, dams and bridges. It brought together over 150 Indian and global suppliers and manufacturers from industries including Concrete & Construction, Concrete Equipments, Construction Chemical, Commercial & Industrial flooring, Automations, Software (ERP, Project management, & Design) and mobile Construction tools & Instruments all under one roof.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 6th edition of Concrete Show India, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, “India’s need for infrastructure development is well supported by the Union Government’s mega push for the sector. The last few years have witnessed a phenomenal growth in the sector, be it roadways, railways to airports and other smart-city initiatives, leading to world-class facilities across the country. With a boost of more than 5.97 trillion for infrastructure in the Union Budget 2018, the sector will witness a huge positive shift in 2018-19.”

“Concrete Show India 2018, provides an unparalleled business opportunity for commercial & residential developers and contractors, specialised architects and engineers, distributors, government authorities and state corporations to congregate, interact, network and discuss industry trends, challenges and market insights. The kind of industry comeback we at UBM India have received towards Concrete Show India 2018 further validates the potential of this industry. This year we are glad to showcase over 150 top of the line Indian and global companies providing you access to further your business.” he added.

The expo this year saw a variety of engagement platforms including the Innovation Zone, Student Incubation Cell, Demonstration Areas, Start-up Zones, Business to Business & Business to Government and Experience Zones that enabled a strong interaction and participation from all stakeholders in the industry.

The expo was well received by the industry at large with support from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Indian Chapter of American Concrete Institute (ICACI), Singapore Concrete Institute (SCI), Tunnelling Association of India (TAI), US-India Importers’ Council (USIIC) and Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC).

The expo witnessed participation from prominent industry players such as Ultratech, Putzmiester Concrete Machines, Godrej Construction, Simens Construction & Enviromental Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Chowgule Construction Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Masa Concrete Plants India Pvt. Ltd., Elematic India Privite Limited, Sany Heavy Industry India, Columbia Machine Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd., Prism RMC, PERI, Hitachi Koki, Maxmech Equipments pvt. Ltd., Aimil Ltd., WAM India Pvt. Ltd., RDC Concrete (India) Pvt. Ltd., Ajax Fiori Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd., SURIE POLEX, Fairmate Chemicals Pvt Ltd., J.K.Cement and MC-Bauchemie to name a few. An array of brands and products from countries such as China, Germany, Italy, UK and USA were also featured at the show.

Speaking at the Concrete Show India, Mr. Anup Mathew, SVP & Business Head, Godrej Construction said, “Godrej Construction is delighted to be a part of Concrete Show India as their Sustainability Partner. We at Godrej are committed towards sustainable development and are continually striving to promote it through our products and services. Setting up the Recycled Concrete Blocks Manufacturing Unit in Vikhroli, Mumbai is one of our most recent green initiatives. Our Recycled Concrete Blocks and Pavers are now GreenPro certified by IGBC. It has once again helped Godrej to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable business by adopting the principles of “Reduce, Reuse & Recycle”. We believe that such initiatives help promote the circular economy by easing the increasing demand for natural resources and also help our society by reducing the need for dumping of construction and demolition waste into landfills.”

Significantly, CSI 2018 is witnessing a two- day power packed conference with the theme on ‘India’s Modern Infrastructure set in Concrete’. Partnered with the Tunnelling Association of India (TAI), the technical conference on Day 1 saw sessions on ‘ Experience and Lessons learned from the past with regards to Road, Rail, Metro, Tunnel and Bridge Projects in India’ ; ‘Ensuring Quality, Durability and Lifetime Expectations of Modern Infrastructure. Projects-Contractor’s perspective’; ‘The use of Concrete in Modern Infrastructure Projects – The Aesthetic point of view.’ Day 2 will witness sessions on ‘Sustainable Concrete Technology for Tunnels and Bridges’; ‘Concrete Technology and Durability Design’; ‘Concrete for Tunneling and Bridges’. The elite list of speakers include Shri A K Singh, Principal Secretary, Public Works Department, Government of Maharashtra, Mr S K Gupta, Director Projects, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Mr Thiruman Archunan, Director Projects, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd, Mr Santosh Rai, Head Transport Sales, Hindustan Construction Company, Architect Hiten Sehi, Mr Giridhar Rajagopalan, Executive Director (Technical) Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Mr S K Dharamadhikari, Adviser to Minister of Road Transport, Government of India, Prof S L Dhingra among others.

Photo Caption (Left – Right)

Mr. Jogen Holst, Director EPTISA Consulting Engineers; Mr. S M Ramchandani, Retd Jt MD, MSRDC; Mr. S. K. Gupta, Director Projects, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.; Shri Thiruman Archunan, Director Projects, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd. and Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India.