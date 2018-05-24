There is always experimenting and discovery going on in car headlight manufacturing companies. These experiments are conducted solely with the purpose of improving the illumination or the power of the headlights, thus helping in increasing the visibility of road at night. While there are a number of different types of headlights available on the market, the recently invented Bi-Xenon headlights are what have caught the attention of drivers.

The Bi-Xenon headlights or simply xenon headlights have been gaining a lot of popularity recently. The Bi-Xenon headlights have a safety advantage over the regular headlamps. However, Bi-Xenon headlights are very different than LED headlamps which are far more effective and advanced.

How do the Bi-Xenon headlights work?

The Bi-Xenon headlights are characterized by a light blue color beam. It is the ionized xenon gas that emits the light in this headlamp. Today, Bi-Xenon headlights are being actively installed in modern vehicles. The potential of Bi-Xenon lights to illuminate the road is much better than conventional headlamps. Thus, Bi-Xenon headlights increase the safety while driving at night.

What are the advantages of using Bi-Xenon headlights?

The interesting fact about Bi-Xenon headlights is that it emits 87% more light in low beam condition. When compared to conventional headlamps, Bi-Xenon headlights emit 180% more light.

Usually, Bi-Xenon headlamps are fitted with headlamp leveling system. With the headlamp leveling system, the light seamlessly switches between low beam and high beam depending on the curvature of the road. The headlamp leveling system allows the light to adjust depending on the acceleration of the vehicle, braking, and while taking a turn. Bi-Xenon headlamps are much superior to conventional headlamps and can drastically improve your driving experience at nighttime. Another big advantage of using Bi-Xenon lights is that it consumes less power as compared to halogen lamps.

