Seminar on Microfluidizer Technologies by DKSH Technology, Singapore

Whether developing and manufacturing new, ground breaking drugs or ensuring the quality of the products, both the time and cost associated with pharmaceutical development is significant. DKSH Technology is focused on providing well designed, innovative analytical instruments, in the fields of drug discovery, quality control and pharmaceutical manufacturing. We hope to open the eyes of our customers to a world of possibilities in pharmaceutical development and accelerate time to market.

This year we had 25 participants at our event eager to learn about High Shear Fluid Processors, Particle Size & Characterization, Environmental Monitoring for Cleanrooms and Thermodynamic Temperature Control.

Some of the products were also displayed at the seminar and participants are able to have a closer look at these instruments and discuss about the products with the speakers.

Microfluidics supported us greatly at this event, Daljit Singh, the Sales Leader gave a very insightful presentation, which helped customers understand the Microfluidizer technologies better. The seminar was very well received and there were a good number of participants who showed great interests in our range of products.

