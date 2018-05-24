Land Mobile Radio Market Overview, Downstream Applications, Development History, and Demand 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) is a communication device, popularly known as two-way radios or walkie-talkies which are generally used by security personnel and used in taxis and police vans. The Land Mobile Radio Market system is a terrestrially-based specialized push to talk wireless communication system largely used for critical communications by public safety organizations such as police and firefighters. LMR systems are also commonly used in the commercial sector, finding their applications in utilities, industrial, transportation, security, logistics and defense & military.

With the advent of technology, the conventional land mobile radio (Analog LMR system) has been transformed into digital LMR system which is more compatible with voice and data. Unlike analog LMR system which works on dedicated frequencies and channels allotted to individual groups of users, digital LMR systems have evolved as more advanced trunked systems. With the help of computer-controlled access, the trunked systems facilitate channels to be shared among a large group of users.

Get Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5985

Increasing demand for public security and the emergence of push-to-talk over cellular systems are expected to be major driving factors for the growth of land mobile radio market over the forecast period. On the other hand, replacement and upgrade cycles for LMR System are considered to be a challenging factor for the growth of the market.

The Global Land Mobile Radio market is expected to reach approximately USD 25.65 billion by 2023 growing with an approximate 16% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023

Key Players:

Harris Corporation (U.S.)

AIRBUS DS Communications (U.S.)

Raytheon (U.S.)

Motorola Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Simoco Wireless Solutions (U.K.)

JVC Kenwood Corporation (U.S.)

Thales SA (France)

RELM Wireless Corporation (U.S.)

Hytera (China)

Tait Radio Communications Limited (New Zealand).

Segmentation:

The Land Mobile Radio market is differentiated by type, technology, frequency, and end-users.

By type, the land mobile radio market is sub-segmented as in-vehicle and hand portable LMR. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into analog technology and digital technology. Additionally, digital technology is governed by different standards namely P25, Tetra, DMR, and others (dPMR, NXDN)

Depending on the frequencies, the market is sub-segmented into very high frequency (VHF), Ultra high frequency (UHF), and others. VHF is further categorized into low band frequency which ranges from 30MHz to 50 MHz, and high band frequencies which range from 152MHz to 174 MHz. Whereas, The UHF ranges from 450 MHz to 512 MHz. Other frequencies consist of 700 MHz, 800 MHz, and 900 MHz. Lastly, on the basis of end-users, the market is categorized as defense & military, real estate & construction, transportation, retail, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Land Mobile Radio market is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to have significant growth in the land mobile radio market. The U.S. and Canada are leading countries in the market owing to continuous innovation to develop sophisticated land mobile radios which is expected to increase the demand for portable land mobile radio market over the forecast period. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to have significant growth in the market with China, Japan, South Korea, and India leading the region. The market growth is primarily attributable to the increasing security concerns and public safety measures.

Get Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/land-mobile-radio-market-5985

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Continues…

List of Tables

Table1 Global Land Mobile Radio Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table2 North America Land Mobile Radio Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table3 Europe Land Mobile Radio Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table4 Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table5 the Middle East & Africa Land Mobile Radio Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continues…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Global Land Mobile Radio Software Market Segmentation

Figure 2 Forecast Methodology

Figure 3 Five Forces Analysis of Global Land Mobile Radio Software Market

Figure 4 Value Chain of Global Land Mobile Radio Software Market

Figure 5 Share of Global Land Mobile Radio Software Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com