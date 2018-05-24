Battery Market Analysis, Development Strategy, Share, Size | Industry Research Report Forecast 2018 – 2023.

Global Battery Market Information by Battery Type (Lead acid, Lithium ion, Nickel metal hydride and Nickel cadmium), by Application (Portable, Automotive, Industrial) and Region – Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

However, both safety issues related to battery usage and the cost involved may hamper the growth of global battery market. The Global battery market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Battery is a device that provides the electric energy to automobiles for starting, lighting and ignition.

The global battery market has seen a remarkable growth over the past few years and it has been anticipated that the global market will maintain the growth status during the forecast period. The rising demand of hybrid, semi-hybrid and fully electric vehicles will drive the global battery market. Also the adoption rate of these batteries in passenger vehicles, is increasing, which will drive this market. Rising consumption of mobiles and laptop, technological innovations, emerging economies and growing disposable income & government initiatives to replace fuel vehicle over battery vehicles, are some of the major factors, which are driving the global market.

Key Players

The leading players in the battery market are Exide Technologies (U.S.), Douglas Battery (U.S.), Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc.(U.S.), Johnson Controls Inc(U.S.), The Furukawa Battery Co. ltd (Japan), Zhejiang Haijiu Battery Co. Ltd (China), Chaowei Power Holding ltd (China), CamelGroup (Italy) and Fengfan Co. Ltd.(China)

Regional Analysis :

North America region is also vital in the growth of global battery market, due to the rising eco-friendly initiatives & production of technologically advanced vehicles. This region will grow at a good pace during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of battery due to the rising demand for automobiles and industrialization. The developing countries in Asia-Pacific such as China and India are expected to hold the largest market share of the battery market due to rising automotive production activities. Rising demand from consumer electronics segment and increasing number of electric vehicles in China and Japan are driving the market towards growth.

