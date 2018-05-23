Waterborne Coating Additives Market 2018–Share, Growth, Statistics, Key Players Analysis, Trends and Forecasts 2023

Market Scenario

Waterborne Coating Additives are added to improve the rheological properties of Water-Based Coatings. They serve various functions such as wetting & dispersion, defoaming, surfactant, deaeration, hydrophobic agent, and rheological improver among other. The stringent regulation by E.P.A and REACH against the use of solvent based coatings, is expected to be the major driver to the growth of Waterborne Coating Additives Market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market is segmented based on product type, end-use industry, and region.

On the Basis of the Product Type, the Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market is segmented into wetting agent & dispersing agent, defoamers, surface control additives, deaerators, rheology modifier, hydrophobic agents, and others. Wetting & dispersion agents market is estimated to be the largest market due to high requirement for dispersing and wetting of resins and pigments in paints & coating industry and is expected to continue dominance over the forecast period. Other product types are also expected to show significant demand due to varied application in construction, automotive, and, the packaging industry.

On the Basis of the End-Use Industry, the Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market is segmented into building & construction, automotive, packaging, and others. Building and construction industry is expected to have the major market share of waterborne coating additives due to high consumption of paints & coatings. Automotive industry is also expected to show rising demand over the forecast period due to strong automotive industry particularly in Europe and China of Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players of Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market are Akzo Nobel NV (Netherlands), Allnex group (China), BASF SE (Germany), BELAMI FINE CHEMICALS PVT. LTD.(India), ALTANA (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Falcon Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd. (India), and UL LLC (U.S).

Regional Analysis

The Global Waterborne Coating Additives Market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to have the major market share of Waterborne Coating Additives in terms of market size. North America and Europe markets are relatively mature and expected to show steady demand in the forecast period. Middle East and Africa is expected to show rising demand during the forecast period from growing construction industry of Middle East. Latin America is also expected to join hand with other regions and is expected to show rising demand from construction industry.

About Market Research Future:

